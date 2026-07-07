With a new front office in place, the Philadelphia 76ers aren’t totally gutting what Daryl Morey built over the past six years.

While the big free agency signing from 2024, Paul George, was included in a blockbuster trade last week, the Sixers are still showing belief in the development in one of their draft picks.

On Monday, July 6, it became clear that the Sixers are going to guarantee Adem Bona’s salary for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

The 23-year-old is set to play year three in the NBA with the 76ers this upcoming season.

Philadelphia 76ers’ 2-Year NBA Veteran Gets Good News

The Sixers would’ve had to waive Bona before July 7 if they wanted to avoid paying his salary for the upcoming season.

Since that won’t be the case, Bona will lock in $2.29 million for the season.

Next year, the Sixers will have to make a decision on Bona’s team option. That will cost the Sixers $2.4 million if they decide to pick it up.

In 2028, Bona is set for free agency if he sees his entire four-year, $7.8 million contract with the 76ers.

Adem Bona’s NBA Career

Bona entered the NBA in 2024. He had a two-year run at UCLA, helping him become the 41st overall pick in the NBA Draft.

The Sixers signed Bona to a standard contract as a rookie. Although he did have some NBA G League assignments, Bona received plenty of action with the main roster.

As a rookie, Bona appeared in 58 games, seeing the court for 15.6 minutes per game. He averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks.

During his second season in the NBA, Bona appeared in 71 games. He started a career-high 18 games, seeing the court for 17.4 minutes per matchup.

Bona averaged 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks during his sophomore effort.

In 2026-2027, Bona will compete for the primary backup position behind Joel Embiid. Although the Sixers allowed Andre Drummond to walk in free agency, they replaced him with the former New York Knicks center, Ariel Hukporti.