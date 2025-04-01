$211 Million Sixers Star’s Debut Season Termed a ‘Debacle’

Paul George‘s debut season with the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t go to plan. Nick Nurse’s team has been decimated by injuries all season long.

However, George was available for the majority of the season but failed to showcase why Daryl Morey signed him to a four-year $211 million deal.

“George, whose debut season with the Philadelphia 76ers was nothing short of a debacle before ending prematurely due to multiple injuries,” ESPN’s Zach Kram wrote on March 31. “His scoring dropped from 22.6 points per game last season to 16.2 while struggling to pick up the slack with Joel Embiid sidelined. The Sixers probably expected a season like this from George at some point over the duration of his contract — but at the end of it, not the beginning.”

George failed to showcase his two-way talent despite being in his debut season with the franchise. Even with Joel Embiid out of the rotation for most of the year, George had the ever-impressive Tyrese Maxey to help steady the ship. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, things didn’t click, and now the franchise is expected to be a lottery team during the summer.

George Called Out for Joining Sixers for the Money

According to Gilbert Arenas, George joined the Sixers for all the wrong reasons. Arenas’ comments came via a recent episode of his “Gil’s Arena” podcast.

George has three more years remaining on his current deal. However, it will be interesting to see whether the Sixers decide to shop him around the league during the offseason. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see what George’s market value looks like after such a tough debut season in Philadelphia.

After all, Morey’s focus is on winning a championship, and based on recent evidence, George may not help the team reach that goal.

Danny Green Expects Sixers to Run It Back

Former Sixers sharpshooter Danny Green expects the franchise to run it back with the same core next season. Green pointed to the string of injury issues the Sixers have dealt with as the primary reason why the Sixers could move forward as currently constructed.

“I think we will (see a healthy trio) early in the season next year,” Green said. “If they don’t get it right, there will be something. But I think they have a lot of time from now to the beginning of next season where Joel can get right, PG can get right.”

If Morey keeps the core together, the Sixers must start strong next season. Otherwise, trade rumors will swirl around Embiid, Maxey, or George by the deadline. Fans won’t tolerate another underachieving year.

The Sixers will definitely overhaul their supporting cast. Besides Guerschon Yabusele and Quentin Grimes, the role players have disappointed. Nurse needs better depth to contend for a championship.

George’s first season has been disastrous. Now, everyone will be wondering if he’ll get another chance or if his Philadelphia stint will end quickly.