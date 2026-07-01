Philadelphia 76ers Add 24-Year-Old Big Man From New York Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 17: Ariel Hukporti #55 of the New York Knicks in action during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden on January 17, 2025 in New York City. The Timberwolves won 116-99. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 22: Ariel Hukporti #55 of the New York Knicks battles for the ball against Nick Richards #13 of the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on February 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
The 24-year-old seven-footer started his professional career overseas.
The German-born center started in Germany before making his way to Lithuania. In 2021, Hukporti joined Melbourne United in the NBL, playing there until 2024.
In 2024, Hukporti entered the NBA Draft. He was selected in the second round with the 58th overall pick.
Although the Dallas Mavericks made the selection, the team sent Hukporti to the New York Knicks. He signed a two-way contract with the team.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 26: Ariel Hukporti #55 of the New York Knicks battles Andre Drummond #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 26, 2025 in New York City. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
In 2024-2025, Hukporti appeared in 25 games with the Knicks. He averaged 8.7 mintes on the court, making 67.7% of his shots and producing 1.9 points per game.
This past season, Hukporti played in 54 games–even collecting five starts. Seeing the court for 9.2 minutes per game, the young veteran center produced 2.2 points per game, while shooting 56.3% from the field. He also came down with 2.9 rebounds per game.
Philadelphia 76ers Right Now
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Terance Mann #14 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles against Ariel Hukporti #55 of the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden on January 21, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won 120-66. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Hukporti is the second signing for the Sixers in NBA free agency.
On night one (June 29) the Sixers agreed to terms on a deal with Dean Wade. He is wrapping up a run with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Aside from Wade, the Sixers have three centers under contract already. Hukporti will fight to back up Joel Embiid. He will battle against Johni Broome, and Adem Bona.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Philadelphia 76ers are bringing on another center in Ariel Hukporti. Not long after winning the NBA Championship with the New York Knicks, Hukporti hit the NBA free agency market when the Knicks declined to send a qualifying offer. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Sixers are adding Hukporti to a one-year deal. He is […]