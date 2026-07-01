Philadelphia 76ers Add 24-Year-Old Big Man From New York Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers are bringing on another center in Ariel Hukporti.

Not long after winning the NBA Championship with the New York Knicks, Hukporti hit the NBA free agency market when the Knicks declined to send a qualifying offer.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Sixers are adding Hukporti to a one-year deal. He is expected to make $3.4 million for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Ariel Hukporti’s NBA Career

The 24-year-old seven-footer started his professional career overseas.

The German-born center started in Germany before making his way to Lithuania. In 2021, Hukporti joined Melbourne United in the NBL, playing there until 2024.

In 2024, Hukporti entered the NBA Draft. He was selected in the second round with the 58th overall pick.

Although the Dallas Mavericks made the selection, the team sent Hukporti to the New York Knicks. He signed a two-way contract with the team.

In 2024-2025, Hukporti appeared in 25 games with the Knicks. He averaged 8.7 mintes on the court, making 67.7% of his shots and producing 1.9 points per game.

This past season, Hukporti played in 54 games–even collecting five starts. Seeing the court for 9.2 minutes per game, the young veteran center produced 2.2 points per game, while shooting 56.3% from the field. He also came down with 2.9 rebounds per game.

Philadelphia 76ers Right Now

Hukporti is the second signing for the Sixers in NBA free agency.

On night one (June 29) the Sixers agreed to terms on a deal with Dean Wade. He is wrapping up a run with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Aside from Wade, the Sixers have three centers under contract already. Hukporti will fight to back up Joel Embiid. He will battle against Johni Broome, and Adem Bona.