Opening up their preseason against the Philadelphia 76ers, the New York Knicks reunited with some former players in Dillon Jones and Ariel Hukporti.

As the former battles for a roster spot. and the latter worked to earn a key role in the rotation behind Joel Embiid, the night quickly turned into an unfortunate situation for Hukporti.

The veteran center went down with a non-contact injury. He needed to be helped up off the floor, and the veteran star Karl-Anthony Towns assisted.

After the game, Knicks head coach Mike Brown sent a message to his former player.

76ers’ Ariel Hukporti Gets Message From Knicks Head Coach

“First of all, it was great to see Dillon and Ariel. Obviously, Ariel got hurt. Both of those guys are fantastic young men, and we hope that Ariel—whatever is wrong with him—he has a speedy recovery and he gets back on the floor,” Brown said in his opening comments after the game.

“First of all, you hate to see anybody go down with an injury, but especially somebody with the caliber of person that Ariel is. Hopefully, he’ll have a speedy recovery with whatever is going on.”

The Sixers will have their veteran center undergo an MRI on Tuesday to get the full diagnosis. There has already been speculation that it could be a long-term injury.

Ariel Hukporti’s Sixers Run So Far

Any injury is unfortunate to see. The timing certainly makes this situation more difficult, as Hukporti was just getting settled into his role in Philadelphia.

The 24-year-old parted ways with the Knicks after spending the past two seasons in New York. The 76ers were giving Hukporti a shot to win the team’s backup center battle, alongside Adem Bona.

At this point, both centers are dealing with setbacks. While Bona’s recovery is winding down and close to completion, Hukporti is potentially facing a long road back.

The Knicks wish their former player well.