76ers ‘Seriously’ Considering Moving Team out of Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers are seriously considering moving the team to Camden after receiving an incentive-laden offer from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

“We have worked tirelessly for the past five years to build an arena in Philadelphia and negotiations remain ongoing with city leadership regarding our proposal at Market East,” a team statement read, per CBS News. “The reality is we are running out of time to reach an agreement that will allow the 76ers to open our new home in time for the 2031-32 NBA season. As a result, we must take all potential options seriously, including this one.”

Attached in the NJEDA’s offer to move the 76ers arena to Camden, New Jersey where their headquarters and practice facility are already located, are very attractive incentives.

According to ROI-NJ, the 76ers could receive as much as $400 million each in two Aspire tax credits and up to $500 million of special-purpose bonds to support the development of the team’s new arena in Camden.

The offer also includes “low or no cost” transferring parcels of land where the arena and associated residential and commercial real estate could be placed.

NJEDA has proposed to build the new 76ers arena in the former Riverfront State Prison, just north of the Ben Franklin Bridge and Rutgers University-Camden.

The current 76ers’ homecourt, Wells Fargo Center, which they share with the Flyers (NHL) and Wings (LaCrosse) is located in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, which also houses the Lincoln Financial Field (NFL’s Eagles), and Citizens Bank Park (MLB’s Phillies).

Sixers’ Downtown Arena Plan Met With Protests

New Jersey’s offer came after the 76ers received some pushback on their proposed 76 Place arena in the Center City next to Chinatown.

The team is still waiting for the city council’s approval.

According to CBS News, Philadelphia City Council member Mark Squilla said “a decision would likely come in the fall.”

Protesters from the members of the Save Chinatown Coalition chanting, “Power to the people!” went to the Philadelphia City Hall on September 5 when the council opened their session, according to Fox 29.

Jenny Zhang of the Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance was quoted asking, “Who do you work for, the people of this city, or do you work for the billionaires who own the Sixers?”

On June 10, a massive protest in Philadelphia’s Chinatown demonstrated their opposition to the proposed new Sixers arena.

A massive gathering taking place in Chinatown as thousands gather to voice their rejection of the proposed Sixers new arena pic.twitter.com/TdRBOQaAw8 — Marcus Espinoza (@MarcusFOX29) June 10, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A community report from Mayor Parker’s office released on August 27 found that the proposed arena would not “lead to direct housing displacement,” but it could indirectly displace people by accelerating “gentrification and loss of cultural identity in Chinatown,” which is just north of the potential location, according to CBS News.

Philadelphia’s Local Officials Want to Keep Sixers

A day before the September 5 protest, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker indicated that her office intends to keep the Sixers team in the city.

“I am Philly born and Philly bred. The place for all Philadelphia teams is right here in Philadelphia and that’s a priority for me,” Parker told Fox 29.

Kenyetta Johnson, the City Council President, also shared the same sentiment.

“Moving out of the City of Philadelphia, for me, is not an option,” Johnson told Fox 29. “I do believe those who are trying to go after the Sixers, from my perspective, we have to take very seriously.”