It appears that the Philadelphia 76ers likely played their final game with Quentin Grimes on the roster.

As the first night of free agency closed out, The Athletic’s Tony Jones made a strong statement on the state of Grimes.

“Chiming in on multiple reports, sources indicate Quentin Grimes will not be back in a 76ers uniform,” Jones reported on June 30. “So Philly really needs another guard.”

76ers Get Notable Quentin Grimes Update Amid Lakers Rumors

In the opening hours of free agency, Grimes was getting heavily linked to the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the Lakers are typically in the mix for most notable free agents across the league, the interest they have in Grimes seems to be a lot stronger than most.

“The growing anticipation leaguewide is that the Lakers ultimately secure commitments on new contracts from Toronto free agent Sandro Mamukelashvili and Philadelphia free agent Quentin Grimes while still pursuing their top summer target: Utah restricted free agent Walker Kessler,” NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Tuesday.

Barring any unexpected changes, it seems the Sixers are going to lose Grimes to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Quentin Grimes’ Sixers Run

Grimes was traded for the third time in under two years when he made it to Philadelphia.

In 2023-2024, Grimes was sent to the Detroit Pistons from the New York Knicks. The Pistons sent Grimes to the Dallas Mavericks, who then traded him to the 76ers in 2024-2025.

Grimes appeared in 28 games down the stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season. He signed a one-year deal to return to the Sixers in 2025-2026.

The Sixers rolled out Grimes for 75 games. He averaged 13.4 points per game, while coming down with 3.6 rebounds and dishing out 3.3 assists per game.

While the Sixers had interest in bringing Grimes back, their budget is limited. As Grimes was becoming a clear target for the Lakers, the Sixers made a notable move before the calendar turned to July.

76ers Sign Dean Wade

The first free agency signing for the first-year President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey is Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade.

After going undrafted in 2019, Wade signed with the Cavaliers and developed with the organization over seven seasons.

Wade averaged 5.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 342 games.