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76ers Get Notable Quentin Grimes Update Amid Lakers Rumors

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Portland Trail Blazers v Philadelphia 76ers
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 03: Quentin Grimes #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers smiles during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 03, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

It appears that the Philadelphia 76ers likely played their final game with Quentin Grimes on the roster.

As the first night of free agency closed out, The Athletic’s Tony Jones made a strong statement on the state of Grimes.

“Chiming in on multiple reports, sources indicate Quentin Grimes will not be back in a 76ers uniform,” Jones reported on June 30. “So Philly really needs another guard.”

76ers Get Notable Quentin Grimes Update Amid Lakers Rumors

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 16: Quentin Grimes #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against Craig Porter Jr. #9 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 16, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

In the opening hours of free agency, Grimes was getting heavily linked to the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the Lakers are typically in the mix for most notable free agents across the league, the interest they have in Grimes seems to be a lot stronger than most.

“The growing anticipation leaguewide is that the Lakers ultimately secure commitments on new contracts from Toronto free agent Sandro Mamukelashvili and Philadelphia free agent Quentin Grimes while still pursuing their top summer target: Utah restricted free agent Walker Kessler,” NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Tuesday.

Barring any unexpected changes, it seems the Sixers are going to lose Grimes to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Quentin Grimes’ Sixers Run

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 12: Quentin Grimes #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 12, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Grimes was traded for the third time in under two years when he made it to Philadelphia.

In 2023-2024, Grimes was sent to the Detroit Pistons from the New York Knicks. The Pistons sent Grimes to the Dallas Mavericks, who then traded him to the 76ers in 2024-2025.

Grimes appeared in 28 games down the stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season. He signed a one-year deal to return to the Sixers in 2025-2026.

The Sixers rolled out Grimes for 75 games. He averaged 13.4 points per game, while coming down with 3.6 rebounds and dishing out 3.3 assists per game.

While the Sixers had interest in bringing Grimes back, their budget is limited. As Grimes was becoming a clear target for the Lakers, the Sixers made a notable move before the calendar turned to July.

76ers Sign Dean Wade

Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 28: Dean Wade #32 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena on March 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The first free agency signing for the first-year President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey is Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade.

After going undrafted in 2019, Wade signed with the Cavaliers and developed with the organization over seven seasons.

Wade averaged 5.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 342 games.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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