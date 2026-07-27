Philadelphia 76ers Get Critical Joel Embiid Update After LeBron James Signing

The improving health of Joel Embiid played a huge role in LeBron James’ decision to pick the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent.

For the first time in years, Embiid is entering an offseason without significant health concerns, ailments or impending surgeries. Rich Paul confirmed on his “Game Over” podcast that James was encouraged by Embiid’s health before making his decision.

“I don’t want to be hard on Embiid, but you have to think about all those things,” Paul said when asked if James was concerned about Embiid’s health.

“From my understanding, Embiid is doing a hell of a job this summer,” Paul continued. “It’s the first summer he’s actually been healthy. Not having some type of surgery over the summer, which is always good.”

LeBron James, Joel Embiid Link Up

Paul then went on to praise the skill set of Embiid, one of the most talented big men in NBA history, and how he and James could mesh on the floor.

“Anybody knows if Embiid is the best player on your team, you’re a really good team. If he’s your second-best player, you’re an unbelievably good team. If he’s your third-best player, this is basically [Team] USA,” Paul added.

Further to Paul’s point, Embiid would no longer have to operate as a primary or even secondary scoring option for the first time in his 10-year career. Surrounded by three fellow All-NBA stars—LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey—and an ascending star in V.J. Edgecombe, he’d have the option of picking and choosing his moments and possibly even load-manage his health entering the playoffs.

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor also reported this week that James is “excited” about linking up with Embiid as he’s optimistic about the big man’s improving health.

“As far as I know, LeBron’s excited to play with Joel Embiid,” O’Connor said. “I’ve been told that he contacted Embiid, Maxey, Brown, within the last 24 hours that these guys knew prior to the announcement. They’ve been in communication together.

“It would seem like quite the betrayal to trade Joel Embiid,” O’Connor added, dismissing rumors of the Sixers possibly moving the 2023 NBA MVP.

Is LeBron James the 4th Option?

Former three-time NBA champion Danny Green feels that, much like Embiid, LeBron James would face significantly less pressure to dominate night in and night out given the talent surrounding him.

“…Maxey and Brown are the best players on that team, then it’s Embiid, then it’s LeBron. You are now the 4th option,” Green said on his podcast, while adding that James would not get the bulk of the credit if he wins a fifth championship in Philly.

“LeBron getting a championship as the 3rd or 4th option, that does not gonna be like, ‘Oh, you’re the GOAT now,’” added James’ former Los Angeles Lakers teammate.

Patrick Beverley, another former teammate of James, believes the Sixers would be the most talented roster “The King” has ever played on—surpassing even the Heatles, the 2016 Cavaliers and the 2020 Lakers.

“I don’t wanna hear it — this is the most dominant team we’ve done seen,” Beverley said recently of the 2026-27 Sixers.