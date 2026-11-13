Joel Embiid Hears Stark Reminder From Young Teammate: ‘You Were the MVP’

The Philadelphia 76ers have a young guard making sure Joel Embiid hears something encouraging from inside his locker room. VJ Edgecombe wants the veteran center to remember the player who earned the NBA’s highest honor. His message is direct, but the intention behind it is supportive.

Per Kris Rhim, Edgecombe reminds Embiid of his MVP achievement. He also expressed confidence that Embiid still has the ability that made him a difficult matchup. For Philadelphia, those words offer a glimpse into how one teammate is approaching the conversation around its center.

“I just try to tell him all the time, like, ‘Bro, you were the MVP of the league,’” Edgecombe said.

76ers’ VJ Edgecombe Backs Joel Embiid

The second part of Edgecombe’s statement makes clear that this was encouragement rather than criticism. He was not using Embiid’s past to dismiss his present. Instead, he wanted his teammate to feel confident about what he can still provide.

“I just want him to know that he ain’t lose a step for real,” Edgecombe said.

That is a teammate’s assessment, not a guarantee about how the rest of the season will unfold. Still, there is value in hearing a younger player speak with that kind of belief. Edgecombe is telling Embiid that he sees more than an old award when he looks at him.

Embiid won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award for the 2022-23 season. That accomplishment gives Edgecombe’s reminder a foundation. The question now is how Philadelphia can get the most from its center within the demands of the current season.

That requires more than encouragement. Confidence matters, but so do execution, availability and finding productive possessions within the offense. Edgecombe’s comments address the belief part of that equation without settling all the basketball questions.

76ers Need Belief to Become Production

There is also something notable about the direction of the support. Young players often receive advice from established stars as they learn how to handle the league. Here, Edgecombe described making a point of giving reassurance back to a veteran with a résumé.

That does not mean Embiid asked for encouragement or lacks confidence. Neither conclusion is established by the quote. What it shows is that Edgecombe considers supporting his teammate important enough to do repeatedly.

For Sixers fans, the message should be welcome without becoming a prediction of another MVP season. Philadelphia needs Embiid contributing effectively, whatever form that takes on a given night. Remembering his best basketball can provide motivation, but the next performance still has to stand on its own.

Edgecombe has made his position clear. He believes in the player beside him and wants Embiid to know it. Now Philadelphia will look for that confidence to translate into results.