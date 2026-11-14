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76ers Make Labaron Philon Announcement Before Pacers Game

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New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 30: Labaron Philon Jr. #00 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during an Emirates NBA Cup game against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Following a Friday night in the NBA G League with the Delaware Blue Coats, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Labaron Philon Jr. has been recalled.

The guard will prepare for the Sixers’ Sunday afternoon action against the Indiana Pacers, seemingly getting the night off from another matchup in the G League.

The Blue Coats are set to close out a back-to-back set against the Maine Celtics on Saturday, and it seems Philon will not be a part of action, barring any changes.

Labaron Philon’s Night In Delaware

2026 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 14: (Editors Note: Tonal effects have been applied to this image) Labaron Philon Jr. #00 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during the 2026 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at UNLV on July 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

During the first half of the action, Philon made sure to get his shots off.

The rookie guard led the Blue Coats in scoring, as he put up a team-high 10 shots from the field. He produced 11 points in 17 minutes.

During the second half, Philon took a backseat to Caleb Love in scoring. The rookie shot 3-for-8 from the field, hitting on two out of his five attempts from deep. He tacked on nine points and four more assists.

In the end, Philon wrapped up the game with 36 minutes of action. He shot 7-for-18 from the field to produce 20 points. He teased a triple-double with eight assists and nine rebounds. He turned the ball over just twice.

Back To The Sixers

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 24: Labaron Philon Jr. #00 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against AJ Green #20 of the Milwaukee Bucks in the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Bucks 127-116. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The 76ers haven’t utilized Philon much this season. That’s not exactly a surprise.

Head coach Nick Nurse tends to keep the rotation tight, and Philon is sitting behind guards Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Anfernee Simons.

The team isn’t stacked with point guards, but there are plenty of facilitators. That has prevented Philon from getting an early role.

The rookie has appeared in just eight games, averaging 5.6 minutes on the court. Philon has produced averages of 2.1 points, while shooting 33.3% from the field.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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