76ers Make Labaron Philon Announcement Before Pacers Game

Following a Friday night in the NBA G League with the Delaware Blue Coats, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Labaron Philon Jr. has been recalled.

The guard will prepare for the Sixers’ Sunday afternoon action against the Indiana Pacers, seemingly getting the night off from another matchup in the G League.

The Blue Coats are set to close out a back-to-back set against the Maine Celtics on Saturday, and it seems Philon will not be a part of action, barring any changes.

Labaron Philon’s Night In Delaware

During the first half of the action, Philon made sure to get his shots off.

The rookie guard led the Blue Coats in scoring, as he put up a team-high 10 shots from the field. He produced 11 points in 17 minutes.

During the second half, Philon took a backseat to Caleb Love in scoring. The rookie shot 3-for-8 from the field, hitting on two out of his five attempts from deep. He tacked on nine points and four more assists.

In the end, Philon wrapped up the game with 36 minutes of action. He shot 7-for-18 from the field to produce 20 points. He teased a triple-double with eight assists and nine rebounds. He turned the ball over just twice.

Back To The Sixers

The 76ers haven’t utilized Philon much this season. That’s not exactly a surprise.

Head coach Nick Nurse tends to keep the rotation tight, and Philon is sitting behind guards Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Anfernee Simons.

The team isn’t stacked with point guards, but there are plenty of facilitators. That has prevented Philon from getting an early role.

The rookie has appeared in just eight games, averaging 5.6 minutes on the court. Philon has produced averages of 2.1 points, while shooting 33.3% from the field.