76ers’ LeBron James Targeted in Bulls Mascot’s Unusual Pregame Stunt

The Philadelphia 76ers had a game to prepare for, but Benny the Bull apparently thought LeBron James and his teammates had time for a wine tasting. During the announcement of Philadelphia’s starters, Chicago’s mascot stood beside a cart and repeatedly invited the visitors to help themselves. The sign on the front read, “FREE WINE TASTING.”

Nobody accepted, which somehow made the entire thing funnier. Benny kept gesturing toward the setup as if one of the Sixers might actually interrupt introductions, walk over and grab a drink. Philadelphia’s players had other plans, and those plans eventually included leaving Chicago with a 127-121 victory.

Benny the Bull offered the 76ers starters free wine during player introductions No one took him up on it 😭 https://t.co/LI4p7cOVyh — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) November 9, 2026

The Bulls lost the game, but their mascot deserves credit for committing to the joke. Offering professional basketball players wine moments before tipoff is an absurd concept. Continuing to offer it while getting absolutely no customers is what made the bit work.

Benny the Bull Gives LeBron James and 76ers an Unusual Welcome

The offer extended to Philadelphia’s starting lineup, putting James among the players receiving Benny’s invitation. There was no complicated setup or explanation needed. A wine cart, a handwritten sign and a mascot refusing to abandon his sales pitch handled everything.

That is the beauty of a good mascot routine. The players do not have to participate, and nobody needs to deliver a punchline. Benny’s persistence and the complete lack of interest from Philadelphia supplied the humor.

For fans watching introductions, it provided a welcome break from the usual pregame routine. Players getting announced is familiar territory. A giant red bull trying to turn those announcements into a wine tasting is considerably less predictable.

Philadelphia Gets the Last Laugh Against Chicago

Once the basketball started, James contributed 22 points as Philadelphia secured the road victory. Jaylen Brown led the Sixers with 29 points, while Tyrese Maxey added 27. Joel Embiid supplied 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Chicago made it competitive, but Philadelphia created extra chances that proved valuable. The Sixers finished with a 33-12 advantage in second-chance points and outrebounded the Bulls by 12. Benny could offer refreshments, but he could not help Chicago secure those rebounds.

The result gave Sixers fans an easy way to enjoy the entire scene afterward. They could laugh at the mascot’s creativity without having to stomach a loss alongside it. Philadelphia passed on the wine, took care of business and headed out with exactly what it came for: another road victory.