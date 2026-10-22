76ers’ LeBron James vs Donald Trump Feud Takes Wild Turn After Latest Reactions

Philadelphia 76ers superstar LeBron James has spent more than two decades handling criticism from opposing fans, basketball analysts and rival players. However, one of his most persistent critics happens to occupy the White House.

President Donald Trump reignited his longstanding feud with James on Thursday, October 22, following controversy surrounding the NBA legend’s behavior during the national anthem before Philadelphia’s season opener against the New York Knicks.

Trump publicly condemned James and demanded an apology, adding another chapter to a relationship that has featured years of personal criticism, political disagreements and memorable exchanges.

While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country! I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE. LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for! President DONALD J. TRUMP ( TS: Oct 22 2026, 12:22 PM ET )​​​​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‌‍‌‍​‌‌‍​​‍‌​‌‌‍‌‍​‌‍‍‌‍​‌‍​‌‌ — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 22, 2026

What makes this latest development particularly interesting is that their disagreement extends well beyond basketball. In fact, their history suggests the national anthem controversy is merely the newest flashpoint in a much larger conflict.

LeBron James and Donald Trump’s Feud Goes Back Nearly a Decade

The tension between James and Trump became particularly public in 2017, when the basketball superstar criticized the president following his comments about NBA championship teams visiting the White House.

James famously referred to Trump as a “bum” on social media, establishing that he had little interest in avoiding political disagreements simply because of his celebrity status.

Their relationship deteriorated further in 2018, when James discussed politics and his community initiatives during an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon.

Trump responded by questioning James’ intelligence before inserting himself into one of basketball’s most recognizable debates.

“I like Mike!” Trump wrote, referencing Michael Jordan.

Interestingly, Jordan subsequently defended James, praising his contributions to the community rather than embracing Trump’s criticism. The exchange demonstrated how quickly their disagreements could extend beyond politics and become personal.

James also became a prominent voice against the idea that professional athletes should avoid political discussions. When television personality Laura Ingraham suggested he should focus on basketball, James publicly rejected that position.

For years, the underlying disagreement has remained remarkably consistent. Trump has criticized prominent athletes for their political expressions, while James has maintained that his influence extends beyond the basketball court.

Donald Trump’s Latest LeBron James Comments Spark Another Controversy

The newest confrontation began after video circulated showing James making golf-swing and basketball-shooting motions during the national anthem before Philadelphia’s 106-100 victory over New York.

Trump called James a “TOTAL DISGRACE” on Truth Social and demanded that he apologize to American military heroes. However, the larger significance might be what happens next.

Rather than focusing on James’ behavior during the national anthem, many questioned why Trump was spending time criticizing an NBA player.

“Nothing else better to do but post about someone who doesn’t even mention you,” one user wrote, urging Trump to leave James alone.

Another suggested the president should be more concerned with economic issues affecting Americans, referencing rising gas prices in James’ hometown state of Ohio. Others criticized Trump’s foreign policy decisions and argued that his own record deserved greater scrutiny than James’ pregame behavior.

Not every reaction centered on defending James, however. One commenter argued that the controversy reflected a broader debate about patriotism in American schools, questioning why an athlete’s actions should receive more attention than students choosing not to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Still, the supplied responses leaned heavily toward criticism of Trump, with multiple users accusing him of unnecessarily targeting James and attempting to diminish his accomplishments.

Some responses included personal insults and profanity, underscoring how quickly the disagreement has moved beyond basketball. While these comments do not establish the overall public consensus, they illustrate how Trump’s latest remarks have reignited a politically charged debate surrounding one of the NBA’s most recognizable figures.

Critics believe James should have remained still during the anthem, particularly given the ceremony’s significance to military families and Americans who view it as an important expression of national respect.

Others may question whether a brief video of an athlete performing warmup movements establishes an intention to disrespect the country. Those are separate questions, and the footage alone cannot definitively establish James’ motivation.

The timing also creates an unusual distraction for Philadelphia. James is beginning his first season with the 76ers, a franchise facing enormous expectations after assembling a championship-caliber roster.

Instead of discussing only his basketball performance, James is once again at the center of a national political controversy. As of Thursday afternoon, James had not publicly responded to Trump’s latest criticism.

Whether he chooses to engage or remain silent, the latest episode illustrates something that has become increasingly apparent over the years. Even after nearly a decade of public disagreements, the feud between LeBron James and Donald Trump shows little indication of disappearing.