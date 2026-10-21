76ers’ LeBron James Makes History With Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers needed exactly one game to do something that no one had done before in the history of the NBA.

They added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown in the offseason, joining them to a big four with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid (not to mention second-year guard VJ Edgecombe).

It was those four veteran stars who found a crazy statistical achievement that has never been done before.

OptaStats shared on X that when you combine the stats of the four players together, they’ve never been matched by a group of four players in any game in NBA history:

LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown & Tyrese Maxey in their first game together for the @sixers: 74 points

32 rebounds

24 assists

8 blocks

7 steals

6 threes made

18 free throws made No other quartet in NBA history has combined to reach all of those marks in any single game. https://t.co/LG9020QWS5 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 21, 2026

It’s an astounding stat, the kind that has you thinking long and hard about when this could’ve happened before, but it hasn’t.

LeBron James Debut

LeBron had a straightforward, solid debut.

He scored 14 points on 5-for-13 FG (0-for-3 3FG) and 4-for-6 FT. He grabbed nine rebounds and dished out seven assists while nabbing a steal and blocking a shot.

Jaylen Brown Debut

Brown was also solid in his 76ers debut.

He finished with 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting from the floor, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range. He also made 3-of-4 free throws.

Brown added eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block.

Tyrese Maxey Stats

Even on this new-look 76ers team, Maxey was clearly the top dog.

He led with 40 minutes (no one else on Philly had more than 35), and he dropped 28 points.

Maxey shot 9-for-19 from the floor, including 2-for-9 from 3-point range, while making 8-of-9 free throws.

He also had four rebounds and five assists while showing up all over the place defensively to finish with three steals and three blocks.

Joel Embiid Stats

Embiid wasn’t efficient but still made a strong impact in his 33 minutes.

He scored 13 points on 4-for-15 from the floor, including 2-for-7 from 3-point range, and made 3-of-4 foul shots.

Embiid grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out six assists while blocking three shots and grabbing two steals.

Plus-Minus

For those who like the plus-minus stat:

Brown was plus-17.

Embiid was plus-13.

Maxey was plus-11.

James was minus-2.

In a one-game sample, that doesn’t reveal a lot, but it’ll be interesting to follow throughout the season.