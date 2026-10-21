Hi, Subscriber

76ers’ LeBron James Makes History With Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: LeBron James #23 and Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers shake hands during the second quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers needed exactly one game to do something that no one had done before in the history of the NBA.

They added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown in the offseason, joining them to a big four with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid (not to mention second-year guard VJ Edgecombe).

It was those four veteran stars who found a crazy statistical achievement that has never been done before.

OptaStats shared on X that when you combine the stats of the four players together, they’ve never been matched by a group of four players in any game in NBA history:

It’s an astounding stat, the kind that has you thinking long and hard about when this could’ve happened before, but it hasn’t.

LeBron James Debut

LeBron had a straightforward, solid debut.

He scored 14 points on 5-for-13 FG (0-for-3 3FG) and 4-for-6 FT. He grabbed nine rebounds and dished out seven assists while nabbing a steal and blocking a shot.

Jaylen Brown Debut

Brown was also solid in his 76ers debut.

He finished with 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting from the floor, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range. He also made 3-of-4 free throws.

Brown added eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block.

Tyrese Maxey Stats

Even on this new-look 76ers team, Maxey was clearly the top dog.

He led with 40 minutes (no one else on Philly had more than 35), and he dropped 28 points.

Maxey shot 9-for-19 from the floor, including 2-for-9 from 3-point range, while making 8-of-9 free throws.

He also had four rebounds and five assists while showing up all over the place defensively to finish with three steals and three blocks.

Joel Embiid Stats

Embiid wasn’t efficient but still made a strong impact in his 33 minutes.

He scored 13 points on 4-for-15 from the floor, including 2-for-7 from 3-point range, and made 3-of-4 foul shots.

Embiid grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out six assists while blocking three shots and grabbing two steals.

Plus-Minus

For those who like the plus-minus stat:

  • Brown was plus-17.
  • Embiid was plus-13.
  • Maxey was plus-11.
  • James was minus-2.

In a one-game sample, that doesn’t reveal a lot, but it’ll be interesting to follow throughout the season.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

76ers’ LeBron James Makes History With Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Sixers News

More Heavy on Sixers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x