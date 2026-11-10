76ers’ LeBron James Gets Unexpected Announcement From Stephen A. Smith

The Philadelphia 76ers have given LeBron James another opportunity to chase a championship, and Stephen A. Smith says he hopes that pursuit ends with a ring. The ESPN personality addressed his disagreements with James, making clear that he no longer wants to carry personal resentment. That is a different tone.

Smith acknowledged the friction rather than pretending it never existed. However, he also pushed back against the idea that his criticism amounts to hatred. His message was that whatever anger he previously felt has run its course.

“We all know that I’ve had my issues with LeBron James and vice versa. I do not hate the man,” Smith said. “I was pissed off at once upon a time, but I’m thoroughly over that.”

Stephen A. Smith Says He Has Moved Past LeBron James Issues

Smith explained his position by pointing to his age and how he wants to spend his time. At 59, he said, holding onto the disagreement no longer appeals to him. The comments framed his change in attitude as a personal decision rather than a new basketball evaluation.

“I’m 59 years old. Life is short. Ain’t got time for all of that,” Smith said. “I wish him nothing but the best.”

That does not mean Smith has promised to agree with James or stop criticizing his performances. Basketball analysis and personal resentment are different things. What Smith described was a willingness to leave the latter behind while continuing to cover one of the sport’s biggest names.

There is also an important limit to the announcement. These are Smith’s comments about his own feelings, not confirmation that James has offered the same assessment. One person moving forward does not automatically establish that both sides have publicly settled every disagreement.

Philadelphia Championship Wish Gives Sixers Fans Something to Enjoy

For Philadelphia fans, the most interesting part came when Smith discussed what he hopes happens next. He said he looks forward to covering James as his career approaches its conclusion. Then he added a wish that Sixers supporters would happily see fulfilled.

“Hopefully, he’ll win a championship for Philadelphia,” Smith said.

Smith also referenced James’ career ending over the next two years, but that should be understood as his framing rather than a retirement announcement from James. The relevant takeaway is his stated desire to appreciate the remaining basketball. That represents a shift from allowing their disagreements to dominate the conversation.

A championship would give Philadelphia considerably more to celebrate than a media personality changing his stance. Still, Smith’s comments offer a welcome change of subject. This time, his message about LeBron ended with a wish for success rather than another argument.