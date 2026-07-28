76ers Hit With Unexpected LeBron James Consequence After Blockbuster Move

The Philadelphia 76ers‘ dream offseason may have come with an unexpected price.

After stunning the NBA by convincing LeBron James to sign a team-friendly veteran minimum contract, the Sixers are discovering that the rest of the league has little interest in helping them finish the job.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer in The Stein Line, Philadelphia remains one move away from finalizing its offseason roster and is exploring trades involving second-year forward Johni Broome. But rival executives appear ready to capitalize on the 76ers’ salary-cap predicament.

“Be advised, though, that the Sixers aren’t done,” Fischer wrote late Monday night.

The 76ers must clear additional room beneath the NBA’s first-apron hard cap before they can officially sign veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, whose contract can become official after he clears waivers Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia already created flexibility by waiving Dalen Terry, whose non-guaranteed contract carried no dead money. That move allowed the Sixers to accommodate James’ minimum deal, but another transaction is still required before Caldwell-Pope can officially join a roster that already features Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, All-Rookie First Team selection VJ Edgecombe, Dean Wade and Anfernee Simons.

76ers’ Rivals See Opportunity

Fischer reported that Philadelphia has explored trade scenarios involving Broome and the remaining three seasons on his four-year, $8.6 million rookie contract.

Finding a willing trade partner, however, may prove more difficult than expected.

“Sources say that the Sixers are thus looking for trade avenues to part with Johni Broome,” Fischer wrote. “I’ve been warned by multiple rival teams that Philadelphia might find the price of sweeteners that would need to be added to offload Broome to be steeper than it hoped after the whole league watched the Sixers land James on a league-minimum salary.”

In other words, opposing front offices know Philadelphia is operating from a position of urgency.

The Sixers are hard-capped at the first apron after using more than the allowable portion of the non-taxpayer midlevel exception to sign Dean Wade earlier this offseason. Unlike teams merely paying luxury tax, Philadelphia cannot exceed that spending limit under any circumstances.

That reality has seemingly emboldened rival executives to demand additional draft compensation or other assets in exchange for taking on Broome’s contract.

If no acceptable trade materializes, Fischer noted that Philadelphia could ultimately waive and stretch Broome’s salary to create the necessary cap flexibility.

Broome Remains an Intriguing Young Piece

Moving Broome would not come without hesitation.

The 35th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has shown flashes of becoming a valuable rotational big man.

The former Auburn star averaged 14.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in three NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas this month.

Before suffering a lateral meniscus tear during his rookie season, Broome also produced one of the G League’s signature performances, erupting for 50 points and 17 rebounds with the Delaware Blue Coats in January.

He returned in time for the playoffs, showing encouraging offensive touch during limited postseason minutes.

Still, Philadelphia’s championship ambitions have shifted dramatically after adding James, Brown, Caldwell-Pope, Wade and Simons around Embiid and Maxey.

The Sixers have assembled arguably the deepest roster in the Eastern Conference. Now they face the final, and perhaps most complicated, step of completing it.

After watching Philadelphia land one of the greatest players in NBA history on a bargain contract, the rest of the league appears determined to make sure the Sixers pay full price for every remaining move.