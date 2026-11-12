Going into the Thursday night matchup against the Toronto Raptors (November 12), the Philadelphia 76ers are going to be shorthanded, missing some frontcourt help.

According to the injury report, LeBron James is going to get the night off to manage his sciatica injury. With a frontcourt player down, the Sixers are going to make sure to have two-way players available. Specifically, Tacko Fall could be helpful for Thursday’s action.

The veteran center has been with the Sixers since the preseason, but he hasn’t played much. Considering the 76ers are lacking depth at the big man spot, the next stretch of games could be critical for Fall.

76ers Make Tacko Fall Decision For Raptors Matchup

Fall isn’t guaranteed to get minutes on Thursday against the Raptors, but he will be active, according to Adam Aaronson. Along with Fall, the Sixers are also going to have Rayan Rupert and Caleb Love active.

With Fall getting the chance to suit up, he’ll have 47 games of eligibility left this year.

Tacko Fall’s Run With The 76ers So Far

Due to an offseason injury, Fall didn’t get a chance to suit up for the Sixers during the preseason.

Since the 76ers lost Ariel Hukporti in the opening minutes of the preseason, Fall was the logical option for the final two-way slot, since he plays center and has experience at the NBA level.

Fall was active for the first time this season against the Charlotte Hornets on October 31. He didn’t get in the game. After missing the next two games, Fall finally made his Sixers debut on November 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

During the 119-95 loss against the Cavs, Fall picked up three minutes of action during garbage time. He came down with one rebound during that time. Fall would be inactive over the next two games. With Adem Bona still out and LeBron sitting out on Thursday, Fall is a logical depth option off the Sixers’ bench.