As if the Jaylen Brown trade wasn’t enough excitement for Philadelphia 76ers fans, the team’s front office put everybody on LeBron James watch on Wednesday night.

Shortly after the trade with the Boston Celtics, it was reported that the Sixers were one of several teams to make a free agency pitch to LeBron.

Steven Gansey, the brother of the Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations, decided to post a timely throwback picture of high school standouts.

In the photo is LeBron James. Next to him? Mike Gansey.

76ers President’s Brother Sets NBA World On Fire With LeBron James Post

As of the morning of July 2, the photo has garnered over one million impressions on X.

In addition, hundreds of Sixers fans are buying into the idea that LeBron James could truly make his way to Philly to play for the Sixers after his run with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Mike Gansey-LeBron James Connection

The dots to connect go beyond high school hoops.

Like LeBron, Gansey was born in Ohio. Clearly, they played high school hoops around the same time.

The two didn’t work together professionally during LeBron James’ first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but Gansey was in the front office for the second one.

At the time, Gansey was the Cavaliers’ Assistant General Manager. Eventually, he was promoted to General Manager before the Sixers approached him to replace Daryl Morey.

There is more than enough evidence to believe the Sixers have a shot–even if it’s a small chance.

As of July 2, LeBron remains unsigned.

The Sixers aren’t in a race of their own for the ex-Laker, but the team’s recent set of moves certainly should make them an intriguing spot.