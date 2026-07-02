LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena on March 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
As if the Jaylen Brown trade wasn’t enough excitement for Philadelphia 76ers fans, the team’s front office put everybody on LeBron James watch on Wednesday night.
Shortly after the trade with the Boston Celtics, it was reported that the Sixers were one of several teams to make a free agency pitch to LeBron.
Steven Gansey, the brother of the Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations, decided to post a timely throwback picture of high school standouts.
In the photo is LeBron James. Next to him? Mike Gansey.
76ers President’s Brother Sets NBA World On Fire With LeBron James Post
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up prior to Game Four against Oklahoma City Thunder in the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
As of the morning of July 2, the photo has garnered over one million impressions on X.
In addition, hundreds of Sixers fans are buying into the idea that LeBron James could truly make his way to Philly to play for the Sixers after his run with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Mike Gansey-LeBron James Connection
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder look on in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The dots to connect go beyond high school hoops.
Like LeBron, Gansey was born in Ohio. Clearly, they played high school hoops around the same time.
The two didn’t work together professionally during LeBron James’ first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but Gansey was in the front office for the second one.
At the time, Gansey was the Cavaliers’ Assistant General Manager. Eventually, he was promoted to General Manager before the Sixers approached him to replace Daryl Morey.
There is more than enough evidence to believe the Sixers have a shot–even if it’s a small chance.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 07: Vj Edgecombe #77 of the Philadelphia 76ers talks to Lebron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers after a game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on December 07, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Los Angeles Lakers won 112-108. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
As of July 2, LeBron remains unsigned.
The Sixers aren’t in a race of their own for the ex-Laker, but the team’s recent set of moves certainly should make them an intriguing spot.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
As if the Jaylen Brown trade wasn’t enough excitement for Philadelphia 76ers fans, the team’s front office put everybody on LeBron James watch on Wednesday night.Shortly after the trade with the Boston Celtics, it was reported that the Sixers were one of several teams to make a free agency pitch to LeBron.Steven Gansey, the brother […]