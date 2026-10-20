76ers Rule Out 7-Foot-6 Center for Season Opener Against Knicks

The NBA season is officially here, and the regular season will open Tuesday with the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons at 3 p.m. ET.

Following that game, the revamped Philadelphia 76ers will face the defending NBA champion New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder against the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The 76ers held their final practice Monday and released their first injury report of the season.

76ers Rule Out Tacko Fall

Philadelphia ruled out three players, including 7-foot-6 fan-favorite center Tacko Fall, who recently signed a two-way contract with the organization after the preseason.

Fall is dealing with a quadriceps strain, though the injury isn’t considered overly serious.

The other two players ruled out are Dominick Barlow, who is dealing with a back injury, and Ariek Hukporti, who is out for the season with an Achilles injury.

Three players were listed as questionable, including some more notable names for Philadelphia’s immediate rotation. Dean Wade (ankle), Anfernee Simons (hamstring) and Adem Bona (foot) will likely have their statuses clarified closer to tipoff.

Injury report for opening night in New York: OUT: Dominick Barlow (low back stress reaction) Tacko Fall (left quadriceps strain) QUESTIONABLE: Anfernee Simons (left hamstring tightness), Adem Bona (left foot sprain), Dean Wade (left ankle sprain) #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) October 19, 2026

Fall’s Pro Career

This will mark Fall’s fourth NBA season, and his career has had plenty of highs and lows since he signed with the Boston Celtics as an undrafted free agent out of UCF in 2019.

He spent time with both the Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers before leaving the NBA in 2022 to play overseas. Fall ultimately returned to the league in 2026. He led the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) in blocks in both the 2023 and 2026 seasons and has earned spots on two NBA G League All-Defensive teams.