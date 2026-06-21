Back in May 2026, the Philadelphia 76ers were linked to a handful of players, as a rumored list of trade targets from the 2026 trade deadline was revealed.

On that list was the Minnesota Timberwolves standout, Donte DiVincenzo.

As the 2026 NBA Draft and free agency period approach, DiVincenzo is seemingly on the Timberwolves’ trade block, which makes him a name to keep an eye on in case the Sixers’ new front office has an interest.

76ers’ Rumored Trade Target Gets Notable Update

After the Timberwolves lost in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, the team is rumored to be gauging interest in the trade value of several players, including DiVincenzo.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Julius Randle and a first-rounder join DiVincenzo on that list.

Donte DiVincenzo’s NBA Career

The 29-year-old Delaware native attended Villanova from 2015 to 2018. DiVincenzo was selected 17th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.

After spending four seasons with the Bucks, DiVincenzo was moved to the Sacramento Kings for 25 games. Then, he played a full season with the Golden State Warriors before getting a season with the New York Knicks.

Ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, DiVincenzo was moved in a blockbuster deal, landing with the Timberwolves. DiVincenzo has spent the last two seasons averaging 12.0 points and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves, while shooting 38.6% from three.

Should The Sixers Show More Interest In DiVincenzo?

It’s unclear if the 76ers will still have interest in DiVincenzo for 2026-2027 for multiple reasons.

For starters, DiVincenzo went down with a devastating Achilles injury during the first round of the 2026 playoffs. There is a world where he misses the entire 2026-2027 season. Even if he does return, the timeline could run deep into the regular season.

Considering the Sixers have struggled to stay healthy during the Nick Nurse era, a trade for a player recovering from an Achilles tear might be a bad look for Philadelphia at the moment.

In addition to the injury, the 76ers are going to have a new roster-building strategy this season under the first-year President of Basketball Operations, Mike Gansey.

DiVincenzo was reported as a Daryl Morey target. The NBA world is still waiting to see what kind of players Gansey’s front office will target in the coming weeks.