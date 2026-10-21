76ers’ Starters Spread the Wealth in the Season Opener

On paper, no NBA team has a more star-studded roster than the Philadelphia 76ers. Adding LeBron James and Jaylen Brown this offseason gives Philadelphia one of the NBA’s best teams. However, they still need to translate that talent onto the court and make it work.

If their season-opening win over the New York Knicks signals what’s to come, the 76ers may be one of the NBA’s top contenders. The Sixers struggled to shoot the ball in their 106-100 win over New York. However, they had no trouble moving the ball and making sure everyone got their shots up.

According to Underdog NBA, the five Sixers starters each had at least 10 shot attempts. Tyrese Maxey led the team in attempts (19) and points (28). It was a great start for a Sixers team that is still trying to build chemistry.

They should only get better as they play more games, and the offense’s identity will keep taking shape in the coming months. The Sixers seem like an offense that will ride the hot hand on any given night.

Riding The Hot Hand

Tonight, Maxey drilled two three-pointers to start the game, and he never looked back. The two-time All-Star continues to improve year after year. He is the Sixers’ most explosive player, and his ability to slash through the lane and finish at the rim is invaluable.

All these offensive playmakers should open up the paint for Maxey to have another dominant season, possibly leading the team in scoring.

As for the rest of the starters, they could not find much of a rhythm during the game. But each player came through with key baskets during the second half to push the Sixers over the top. Brown is an instant offense scorer, as he can beat defenders in so many ways. He finished second on the team in points with 19 after shooting 7/14 from the field.

As a team, the 76ers shot poorly from three, making only 11-for-40. That is 27.5% from three, which must be improved as the season moves on. While the Sixers don’t have any sharpshooters, they have plenty of guys who can shoot above average from three.

For those of you concerned about there being only one ball, the Sixers seemed to put those issues to bed in Game 1. The players seemed to enjoy playing together, and as long as they are willing to keep sacrificing their own shot attempts, this team could be an offensive juggernaut.