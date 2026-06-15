Months before the Miami Heat sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, the star forward was involved in his fair share of rumors linking him to a potential reunion with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers didn’t get him then, but could the Warriors send the multi-time All-Star back to the City of Brotherly Love for a second stint?

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report predicts that Butler could be an ambitious target for Philadelphia.

76ers Urged To Make Ambitious Trade For $110 Million Warriors Vet

On paper, the deal works if the Sixers cut ties with Joel Embiid or Paul George.

You would have a hard time finding a publication that doesn’t list both of those deals as some of the worst contracts in the NBA.

George is heading into year three of a four-year, $211.5 million contract. While he could be a free agent as early as 2027, it would be a bad business decision for him to turn down $56.5 million at 37.

As for Joel Embiid, he’s just starting a three-year, $187.8 million contract. Assuming he wouldn’t be willing to turn down $67.2 million at age 32, Embiid will remain under the same deal through 2029.

Cutting ties with one of those contracts should be a good idea on its own. Then, Hughes argues that the Sixers could get some draft compensation attached in a deal that includes Butler.

“Either way, turning one of those two into Butler’s expiring deal would allow the Sixers to unload a metric ton of bad salary,” he finished.

The Jimmy Butler Problem

Here’s the thing: Jimmy Butler isn’t going to play for at least several months out of the 2026-2027 NBA season. After tearing his ACL last year, Butler will still be rehabbing when the season tips off.

It’s also difficult to predict what he’ll look like at 37, coming off a major knee injury.

Before going down, Butler appeared in 38 games for the Warriors. He produced 20.0 points per game, shooting 51.9% from the field. He knocked down 37.6% of his threes. Butler averaged 4.9 assists per game and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Doesn’t Help—Doesn’t Hurt The Sixers

Imagine Butler misses half of the season and the Sixers trade for him. That’s certainly a situation that doesn’t help Philadelphia.

At the same time, the 76ers have the same issues with both of the guys included in any hypothetical trade for the Warriors.

Let’s assume Embiid isn’t going to be the one on the way out. His contract is far less tradeable, the Warriors previously had interest in George, and part of the appeal of bringing Butler back is getting him back on the court with Embiid; George has only played in 47% of his games with the 76ers since debuting.

Oddly enough, the most intriguing thing about Butler in this moment is the unknown. The Sixers saw stellar flashes of George in the playoffs, but in the end, he didn’t get them to where they needed to go.

Does Mike Gansey need to see more out of PG in Philly? Would a part-time star plus the pick(s) give the new President of Basketball Operations a different outlook on a deal with the Warriors? Only time will tell, as Gansey hasn’t shown his hand just yet.