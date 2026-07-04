Philadelphia 76ers Add 24-Year Old Guard From Blazers In NBA Free Agency

The Philadelphia 76ers brought on a new player on July 3.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Sixers have added Caleb Love to the team. He is signing a two-way contract and will split time between the main roster and the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League.

Love is entering the NBA after stints at North Carolina and Arizona.

The 24-year-old went undrafted in 2025.

Caleb Love’s College Run

The first three seasons of Love’s career were spent at UNC.

During his final season in 2022-2023, Love started all but one of the 33 games he played.

Love averaged 35.7 minutes per game, while shooting 37.8% from the field. He produced averages of 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

Ahead of the 2023-2024 NCAA season, Love switched to Arizona. He spent two seasons there.

During his 73-game stretch at Arizona, Love produced averages of 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He shot 40.5% from the field and 33.6% from three/

Caleb Love In The NBA

Last year, Love joined the Portland Trail Blazers on a two-way contract.

With the Blazers, Love appeared in 49 games.

When he saw the court for an average of 20.7 minutes, Love shot 38.8% from the field, averaging 10.4 points with the Blazers. He also came down with 2.3 rebounds and dished out 2.5 assists.

In the G League, Love produced 24.7 points per game, while shooting 43.4% from the field in 10 games.