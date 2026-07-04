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Philadelphia 76ers Add 24-Year Old Guard From Blazers In NBA Free Agency

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Caleb Love
Getty
Caleb Love of the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Philadelphia 76ers brought on a new player on July 3.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Sixers have added Caleb Love to the team. He is signing a two-way contract and will split time between the main roster and the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League.

Love is entering the NBA after stints at North Carolina and Arizona.

The 24-year-old went undrafted in 2025.

Caleb Love’s College Run

Jeremy Roach

GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 02: Caleb Love #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dribbles against Jeremy Roach #3 of the Duke Blue Devils in the first half of the game during the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The first three seasons of Love’s career were spent at UNC.

During his final season in 2022-2023, Love started all but one of the 33 games he played.

Love averaged 35.7 minutes per game, while shooting 37.8% from the field. He produced averages of 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

Bronny James compared to Knicks guard

GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 14: Caleb Love #2 of the Arizona Wildcats and Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans battle for the ball in the first half of a quarterfinal game of the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Ahead of the 2023-2024 NCAA season, Love switched to Arizona. He spent two seasons there.

During his 73-game stretch at Arizona, Love produced averages of 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He shot 40.5% from the field and 33.6% from three/

Caleb Love In The NBA

Wisconsin vs UNC watch

Getty Caleb Love #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrates with teammate Leaky Black #1 during the second half of their semifinals game in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 12, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Last year, Love joined the Portland Trail Blazers on a two-way contract.

With the Blazers, Love appeared in 49 games.

When he saw the court for an average of 20.7 minutes, Love shot 38.8% from the field, averaging 10.4 points with the Blazers. He also came down with 2.3 rebounds and dished out 2.5 assists.

In the G League, Love produced 24.7 points per game, while shooting 43.4% from the field in 10 games.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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