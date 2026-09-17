76ers Get Adem Bona Injury Update With Return Timeline

The Philadelphia 76ers will open training camp with another injury to monitor, though the early prognosis on Adem Bona appears considerably less alarming than the phrase “foot injury” might initially suggest.

Bona suffered a left foot sprain while playing for Türkiye during the FIBA World Cup qualifiers this summer, the Sixers announced Thursday. The 23-year-old center will be re-evaluated at the start of training camp, but Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that Bona is expected to return to the court within the first two weeks of camp.

That timeline would put Bona back in basketball activities well before Philadelphia’s Oct. 20 regular-season opener against the New York Knicks, provided his recovery proceeds as expected. Sixers media day is scheduled for Sept. 28, with training camp running from Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 and the preseason beginning Oct. 5.

For a team accustomed to uncomfortable conversations about the health of its big men, that qualifies as encouraging news.

Adem Bona Injury Comes Before Crucial 76ers Training Camp

Bona enters his third NBA season with an opportunity to establish himself as a dependable part of Philadelphia’s frontcourt rotation behind Joel Embiid.

He appeared in 71 games last season, averaging 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 17.4 minutes per game. His energy around the rim, shot-blocking and ability to play above the basket gave the Sixers a different look when Embiid was unavailable or resting.

His importance is amplified by Embiid’s recent availability. The former MVP has appeared in just 57 regular-season games combined over the previous two seasons, making reliable center depth more than a luxury for Philadelphia.

Bona appeared to carry momentum into the offseason.

Playing for Türkiye, he averaged 8.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks across four World Cup qualifying games, helping his national team secure a place in the 2027 FIBA World Cup.

Now, some of his training-camp work will have to wait.

Ariel Hukporti Could Get Early Opportunity

Bona’s absence, even if brief, should create additional early-camp opportunities for Ariel Hukporti, whom Philadelphia added this summer after his stint with the Knicks.

The 24-year-old is one of the Sixers’ traditional center options behind Embiid and should receive extra repetitions while Bona is sidelined. Dominick Barlow could also see additional frontcourt work until Bona is cleared.

That does not necessarily mean Bona’s role is in jeopardy.

The more relevant question is how much valuable preparation he loses.

Training camp offers only a short window for Philadelphia to establish rotations, defensive coverages and chemistry before preseason games begin. For a young center still carving out his place around a roster built to contend, missing even a portion of that period matters.

Still, the reported timetable gives the Sixers room to avoid rushing him.

A foot sprain in mid-September could have been a far more disruptive development. Instead, if Bona is back on the floor within the first two weeks of camp as expected, Philadelphia may have its young backup center available with enough time to prepare for opening night.