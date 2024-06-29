Hi, Subscriber

Sixers ‘Expected to Aggressively Pursue’ Paul George After Decision: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Paul George

Getty Paul George

The Philadelphia 76ers have received some good news regarding Paul George. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski posted on his X account that George has opted out of his deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, meaning he’ll be a free agent.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported via his X account that the Sixers will “aggressively pursue” George now that he’s on the open market.

The Sixers have the cap space to give George a max contract.

 

Matt John covers the NBA for Heavy.com. A Massachusetts native, he has covered the NBA since 2018, with stops at The Sporting News, FanSided, Basketball News and Basketball Insiders. More about Matt John

Read More
, ,