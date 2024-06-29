Sixers ‘Expected to Aggressively Pursue’ Paul George After Decision: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have received some good news regarding Paul George. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski posted on his X account that George has opted out of his deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, meaning he’ll be a free agent.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported via his X account that the Sixers will “aggressively pursue” George now that he’s on the open market.

Philadelphia 76ers are expected to aggressively pursue Paul George and is a legitimate threat in luring the star away from Los Angeles, sources say. https://t.co/c3JYzn335H — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2024

The Sixers have the cap space to give George a max contract.