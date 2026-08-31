‘ALL THE SMOKE’ Podcast Reveals Player to Sacrifice Shots With LeBron James Joining 76ers

LeBron James remains the No.1 headliner in the NBA. Even at 41 years of age, James demands nearly everyone’s attention, in and around the NBA, at all times. And the basketball world is now wondering how he’ll gel on this new-look Philadelphia 76ers roster.

James took his time with his decision this offseason. But after lengthy deliberation, he chose to sign with the 76ers on a two-year $7.9 million deal. He’ll join a formidable starting-lineup of Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe.

Many believe this team is the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference this season. Others feel the lack of health from Embiid, and advanced age of James, won’t allow them to get past the defending champion, New York Knicks or other Eastern Conference contenders.

‘ALL THE SMOKE’ Podcast Has 76ers Recipe For Success

Another concern many have, is this team’s ability to share the basketball. That potential issue was brought up on the “ALL THE SMOKE” podcast earlier this week. Former NBA players, Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, co-host this podcast. After a hiatus this Summer, they made their triumphant return this week. And they wasted no time delivering their opinions on James joining the 76ers, and how they’ll find a way to share the ball.

“It’s only four quarters, and only one ball. From what we’re hearing, LeBron might be a little more on the point (guard) this year, which I like. If this team gets Olympic LeBron James, where he’s floating around a triple-double the entire season, I think he could do that,” Barnes said.

Barnes and Jackson led the conversation off by listing each player’s usage-rate from last season from the 76ers projected starting-lineup.

“You see the usage rates of each of the key players; Embiid, nearly 33.5%, Maxey, nearly 29%, LeBron is nearly 27%, Edgecombe is nearly 20%, and Jaylen Brown is 36%,” Barnes said.

Barnes then reveals he and Jackson agree with the concept of turning James into the full-time PG. Barnes even revealed the stat-line he believe the ageless wonder could realistically put-up this season on the 76ers.

“I feel like he could someone who has 17 (points), 11 or 12 assists, and like seven or eight rebounds, and scores when he needs to. He has so many weapons around him now,” Barnes said.

Barnes and Jackson Believe 76ers Success Depends on Embiid

“I still think it all depends on Embiid’s availability. You know, I think hopefully they have a strategic plan that falls in line where they can get him to play 40 to 50 games in the regular season. If you can get Embiid at a certain clip, **** the awards, and have him in the playoffs, and have everyone healthy in the playoffs, is there a better starting-five in the NBA to you?” Barnes asked.

“Not even close,” Jackson responded.

Embiid was once viewed as a perennial MVP candidate, winning the award in 2023. Over the past three seasons combined, though, the 32-year-old center has played a combined 96 games of a possible 246 games.

There’s no doubt this roster has a lot of talent. But, the podcast-duo poses a reasonable question of how they’ll share the basketball successfully. If James takes on the role of full-time PG, as it appears he’s willing to do, his career average of 7.4 assists per game could be on the rise.