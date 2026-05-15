76ers’ Andre Drummond Drops Notable Hint Ahead of NBA Free Agency

Following the 2025-2026 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond earned credit for giving the Charlotte Hornets star rookie Kon Knueppel his very first “Welcome to the NBA” moment.

“I’ve been saying Andre Drummond, the big from the Sixers. He hit me with a nice screen in the 2nd game of the season. That’s a tough one, he’s a big dude,” Knueppel said on The Dale Jr. Podcast.

When asked if Drummond said anything to the Rookie of the Year runner-up at the time, Knueppel responded: “No, he just drilled me.”

Drummond didn’t say anything then, but he reacted to the comment on social media. Interestingly enough, Drummond’s response suggested he just might be staying with the 76ers for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Andre Drummond Reacts To Kon Knueppel

via Andre Drummond on X: 😭😭😭sorry rook , at least you only have to see me 4 times out of 82 games ! Plenty more waiting for you

From the start, you can rule out any discussion of Drummond calling it a career. He’s got 14 seasons of NBA action under his belt, but Drummond is just 32. The fact that he tells Knueppel there is “plenty more” for the Hornets star certainly suggests that Drummond will continue playing.

For whom, though? Drummond’s two-year deal with the 76ers is set to expire. The veteran center will become a free agent for the first time since 2024.

Drummond’s suggestion that Knueppel only has to see him four times out of the year makes it seem he plans to play in the Eastern Conference–if not the 76ers. It’s too early to make that call right now.

The Sixers are going through a major change at the moment–and it could have a big impact on Drummond’s chances of going back to Philly.

Philadelphia let go of its President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, earlier this week. Drummond was signed by Morey twice during his six-year tenure. With a new executive set to take over the front office, that could sway the Sixers away from re-signing Drummond for a third contract.

The veteran center appeared in 63 games for the Sixers in 2025-2026. Drummond averaged 19.5 minutes of playing time and picked up 25 starts. He produced 6.4 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per game.