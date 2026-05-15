Hi, Subscriber

76ers’ Andre Drummond Drops Notable Hint Ahead of NBA Free Agency

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Sixers big man Andre Drummond
Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
Sixers big man Andre Drummond

Following the 2025-2026 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond earned credit for giving the Charlotte Hornets star rookie Kon Knueppel his very first “Welcome to the NBA” moment.

“I’ve been saying Andre Drummond, the big from the Sixers. He hit me with a nice screen in the 2nd game of the season. That’s a tough one, he’s a big dude,” Knueppel said on The Dale Jr. Podcast.

When asked if Drummond said anything to the Rookie of the Year runner-up at the time, Knueppel responded: “No, he just drilled me.”

Drummond didn’t say anything then, but he reacted to the comment on social media. Interestingly enough, Drummond’s response suggested he just might be staying with the 76ers for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Andre Drummond Reacts To Kon Knueppel

Sixers big man Andre Drummond

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 23: Andre Drummond #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during a game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Wells Fargo Center on December 23, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

via Andre Drummond on X: 😭😭😭sorry rook , at least you only have to see me 4 times out of 82 games ! Plenty more waiting for you

From the start, you can rule out any discussion of Drummond calling it a career. He’s got 14 seasons of NBA action under his belt, but Drummond is just 32. The fact that he tells Knueppel there is “plenty more” for the Hornets star certainly suggests that Drummond will continue playing.

For whom, though? Drummond’s two-year deal with the 76ers is set to expire. The veteran center will become a free agent for the first time since 2024.

Drummond’s suggestion that Knueppel only has to see him four times out of the year makes it seem he plans to play in the Eastern Conference–if not the 76ers. It’s too early to make that call right now.

Sixers big man Andre Drummond

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 2: Andre Drummond #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers makes his way to the bench against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half at the Wells Fargo Center on November 2, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Grizzlies defeated the 76ers 124-107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Sixers are going through a major change at the moment–and it could have a big impact on Drummond’s chances of going back to Philly.

Philadelphia let go of its President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, earlier this week. Drummond was signed by Morey twice during his six-year tenure. With a new executive set to take over the front office, that could sway the Sixers away from re-signing Drummond for a third contract.

The veteran center appeared in 63 games for the Sixers in 2025-2026. Drummond averaged 19.5 minutes of playing time and picked up 25 starts. He produced 6.4 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments