Knicks’ Andre Drummond Gets Real On Skipping Ceremony vs Sixers

The New York Knicks hosted the Philadelphia 76ers for their first game of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Before the action, the Knicks got a chance to reintroduce their championship-winning squad from last season, raise the banner, and distribute their brand-new rings.

Both rosters featured players who swapped sides. Philadelphia’s Ariel Hukporti was a part of the ceremony, seeing as though he was with the Knicks last year.

As for the first-year Knicks center Andre Drummond, he was a member of the 76ers for the past couple of seasons. He could’ve been out on the court to experience the moment, but he chose to stay in the locker room until it was time to compete.

New Knicks Center Andre Drummond Gets Real On Skipping Ceremony vs Sixers

“I sat back here [by choice]. I got to earn it,” Drummond told reporters after the game on Tuesday night.

“I don’t want to experience something that I wasn’t here for. I sat back here and got focused. It was great for the game. I want to be able to experience that because I was a part of it. I let those guys have their moment.”

The New York Knicks finished the 2025-2026 NBA season with a 53-29 record. They placed third in the Eastern Conference at the end of the regular season.

With an NBA Cup title under their belt, the Knicks hoped to win it all next. New York would go on to dominate in the playoffs, beating the Atlanta Hawks, Sixers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and then the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

Andre Drummond’s 76ers Tenure & Knicks Debut

The 2025-2026 NBA season was the second season of Drummond’s second stint with the team. He appeared in 63 games, starting 25 of those matchups.

Seeing the court for 19.5 minutes per game, Drummond put up 6.4 points per game, and came down with 8.4 rebounds per matchup. He also dished out 1.3 assists per game, and nearly came up with 1.0 blocks.

Drummond’s three-year span with the Sixers finished with 152 games of action.

On Tuesday, the veteran center had an impressive debut in New York. He checked in off the bench for 24 minutes. The veteran center posted 12 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in the loss against the 76ers.