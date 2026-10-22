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Knicks’ Andre Drummond Gets Real On Skipping Ceremony vs Sixers

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Washington Wizards v New York Knicks
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Andre Drummond #0 of the New York Knicks looks on during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on October 08, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks hosted the Philadelphia 76ers for their first game of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Before the action, the Knicks got a chance to reintroduce their championship-winning squad from last season, raise the banner, and distribute their brand-new rings.

Both rosters featured players who swapped sides. Philadelphia’s Ariel Hukporti was a part of the ceremony, seeing as though he was with the Knicks last year.

As for the first-year Knicks center Andre Drummond, he was a member of the 76ers for the past couple of seasons. He could’ve been out on the court to experience the moment, but he chose to stay in the locker room until it was time to compete.

New Knicks Center Andre Drummond Gets Real On Skipping Ceremony vs Sixers

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27
GettyMANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 13: New York Knicks Basketball Player Andre Drummond looks on before the Premier League 2026/27 match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on September 13, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

“I sat back here [by choice]. I got to earn it,” Drummond told reporters after the game on Tuesday night.

“I don’t want to experience something that I wasn’t here for. I sat back here and got focused. It was great for the game. I want to be able to experience that because I was a part of it. I let those guys have their moment.”

The New York Knicks finished the 2025-2026 NBA season with a 53-29 record. They placed third in the Eastern Conference at the end of the regular season.

With an NBA Cup title under their belt, the Knicks hoped to win it all next. New York would go on to dominate in the playoffs, beating the Atlanta Hawks, Sixers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and then the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

Andre Drummond’s 76ers Tenure & Knicks Debut

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Andre Drummond #0 of the New York Knicks dunks against the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on October 15, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The 2025-2026 NBA season was the second season of Drummond’s second stint with the team. He appeared in 63 games, starting 25 of those matchups.

Seeing the court for 19.5 minutes per game, Drummond put up 6.4 points per game, and came down with 8.4 rebounds per matchup. He also dished out 1.3 assists per game, and nearly came up with 1.0 blocks.

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 30: Andre Drummond #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates a three point basket during the second half of a game against the Boston Celtics in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Drummond’s three-year span with the Sixers finished with 152 games of action.

On Tuesday, the veteran center had an impressive debut in New York. He checked in off the bench for 24 minutes. The veteran center posted 12 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in the loss against the 76ers.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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