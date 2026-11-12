76ers Announce Joel Embiid’s Final Status For Raptors Game

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Toronto Raptors on November 12.

Going into the game, the Sixers considered Joel Embiid to be questionable. All season long, Embiid has been working through plantar fasciitis.

Fortunately for the Sixers, Embiid will not have to miss Thursday’s action. The 76ers announced that the star center is officially cleared and starting for the team against the Raptors.

Along with Embiid, the Sixers are starting Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, and Dean Wade.

With LeBron James out for the night, Wade will pick up his fifth start of the season next to Embiid.

Joel Embiid Cleared vs Raptors

While Embiid has been healthy enough to avoid any long-term setbacks so far this season, he has been struggling with his efficiency through his first 10 games of the season.

Seeing the court for 31.8 minutes per game, Embiid is attempting nearly 15 shots per game. Typically shooting around 50% from the field, Embiid’s field goal percentage is down to 37.0% on the season.

His shooting from three has been especially bad. Embiid has attempted 3.3 shots from three per game, and is averaging just 12% from beyond the arc. He is posting averages of 17.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

The Sixers are looking to bounce back after a bad showing against the Boston Celtics. They are 9-3, holding the second seed in the Eastern Conference going into the matchup.