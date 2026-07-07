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76ers Get Bad News On LeBron James Meeting Chances In NBA Free Agency

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LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half against the Houston Rockets atToyota Center on March 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

In the LeBron James market, the Philadelphia 76ers could be viewed as one of the favorites to land the ex-LA Lakers superstar.

However, it’s becoming difficult for the Sixers to formally make a pitch to LeBron.

Barring any sudden changes, James won’t be meeting with any teams this summer.

76ers Get Bad News On LeBron James Meeting Chances In NBA Free Agency

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

GettyDENVER, CO – OCTOBER 26: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers enjoys pregame against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on October 26, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

“As of right now, there are no plans for LeBron to engage in any meetings to allow teams to pitch him on the idea of coming to their prospective teams,” the NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported on July 6.

“His agent, Rich Paul, is doing all the background work. He’s talking with teams, and then he, in return, will relay all the intel and data to LeBron James, in which LeBron will make a decision.”

One of the pros in this scenario is the fact that the Sixers have had a solid relationship with Rich Paul over time.

The Sixers have a history of employing Paul’s star clients, such as Ben Simmons and Tyrese Maxey.

While the Simmons stint ended on an odd note, the Sixers ultimately gave Paul and his client what they wanted–a fresh start with a new team–despite being under contract for several seasons.

As for Maxey, that relationship has been strong. The Sixers impressed Paul with their presentation to Maxey when they decided to offer a max contract to the two-time All-Star guard. The Maxey connection is extremely relevant in the race for LeBron.

But the main con–which is certainly notable–is that LeBron won’t hear the Sixers’ plans for him directly. It’s a situation that mirrors the infamous LeBron meeting with the Sixers during his last free agency run, before he joined the Lakers.

The 76ers’ brass had an opportunity to meet with James’ camp in 2018, but the star forward was not a part of the discussion. Ultimately, James passed up on the Sixers.

The Race For LeBron James

LeBron James and Steph Curry

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talk to each other after the Lakers beat the Warriors in double overtime at Chase Center on January 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Sixers were mentioned by Rich Paul publicly, as the super agent discussed some of the top teams in the race for LeBron James.

However, they aren’t alone. The Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and the Minnesota Timberwolves all seem to have a shot right now.

While the Cavs look like the current favorites, the rest of the teams mentioned seem to have an even shot at the moment, along with the Sixers.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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