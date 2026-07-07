In the LeBron James market, the Philadelphia 76ers could be viewed as one of the favorites to land the ex-LA Lakers superstar.

However, it’s becoming difficult for the Sixers to formally make a pitch to LeBron.

Barring any sudden changes, James won’t be meeting with any teams this summer.

76ers Get Bad News On LeBron James Meeting Chances In NBA Free Agency

“As of right now, there are no plans for LeBron to engage in any meetings to allow teams to pitch him on the idea of coming to their prospective teams,” the NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported on July 6.

“His agent, Rich Paul, is doing all the background work. He’s talking with teams, and then he, in return, will relay all the intel and data to LeBron James, in which LeBron will make a decision.”

One of the pros in this scenario is the fact that the Sixers have had a solid relationship with Rich Paul over time.

The Sixers have a history of employing Paul’s star clients, such as Ben Simmons and Tyrese Maxey.

While the Simmons stint ended on an odd note, the Sixers ultimately gave Paul and his client what they wanted–a fresh start with a new team–despite being under contract for several seasons.

As for Maxey, that relationship has been strong. The Sixers impressed Paul with their presentation to Maxey when they decided to offer a max contract to the two-time All-Star guard. The Maxey connection is extremely relevant in the race for LeBron.

But the main con–which is certainly notable–is that LeBron won’t hear the Sixers’ plans for him directly. It’s a situation that mirrors the infamous LeBron meeting with the Sixers during his last free agency run, before he joined the Lakers.

The 76ers’ brass had an opportunity to meet with James’ camp in 2018, but the star forward was not a part of the discussion. Ultimately, James passed up on the Sixers.

The Race For LeBron James

The Sixers were mentioned by Rich Paul publicly, as the super agent discussed some of the top teams in the race for LeBron James.

However, they aren’t alone. The Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and the Minnesota Timberwolves all seem to have a shot right now.

While the Cavs look like the current favorites, the rest of the teams mentioned seem to have an even shot at the moment, along with the Sixers.