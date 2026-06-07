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Basketball Icon Gives 76ers Major Endorsement After Front Office Hire

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On Sunday, June 7, a basketball icon, Jay Wright, had a message for Philadelphia 76ers fans after seeing a recent announcement from the team.

On June 4, the Sixers officially announced the hiring of Mike Gansey. After cutting ties with the President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, the Sixers replaced him with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ General Manager.

Wright, the former Villanova head coach, certainly approves the move.

Basketball Icon Gives 76ers Major Endorsement After Front Office Hire

Jay Wright is reportedly not interested in the New York Knicks job.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 01: Head coach Jay Wright of the Villanova Wildcats looks on during practice before the 2022 Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

For all @sixers fans. We just got a great competitor, teammate, and basketball mind in Mike Gansey,” Wright wrote on X.

“He’s humble, intelligent, and knows the game. High character and good people. Let’s welcome him and jump on board!”

Gansey is a 43-year-old executive who started as a player out of West Virginia. He went undrafted in 2006 and played overseas, along with having NBA developmental league stints.

When Gansey transitioned to a front office role, he became the GM of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ affiliate. He was the D-League Executive of the Year in 2017. A few months later, Gansey was promoted to Assistant General Manager of the Cavs.

Five years later, Gansey became the GM of the Cavs. He held that role for four years.

“Mike really stood out during this process as he possesses all of the qualities needed in a leader of basketball operations,” HBSE President of Sports, Bob Myers, stated.

“He commands respect, has an impressive basketball IQ, and is well respected across players, coaches, and fellow executives. He has all the attributes necessary to shine in this role.”

Jay Wright’s History With Basketball In Philadelphia

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Jay Wright of the Villanova Wildcats looks on in the first half during a game against the Virginia Commonwealth Rams at the Barclays Center on November 24, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

An endorsement from Wright will sit well with Sixers fans.

The 64-year-old coach is a Pennsylvania native and has been around the game since he played at Bucknell in 1979.

Although Wright never made the jump to the NBA as many fans had hoped he would, Wright had a significant career coaching in the NCAA.

As an assistant from 1984 until 1994, Wright coached at Rochester, Drexel, Villanova, and UNLV. He took on the head coaching position at Hofstra in 1994.

In 2001, Wright made the move to Villanova. He is one of the most accomplished coaches in the game, holding a 641-282 record as a head coach. Wright had four Final Four appearances and two national championship victories.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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