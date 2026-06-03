The future of Ben Simmons’ basketball career is unknown. The former Philadelphia 76ers guard missed the entire 2025-2026 NBA season, as he remained a free agent all season long.

If there is a desire for Simmons to get back to competing on the court–and the NBA isn’t calling right away–an Australian-based basketball icon believes Simmons could greatly benefit from returning to his homeland.

Basketball Icon Sends Bold Message To Ex-76ers Star Ben Simmons

Andrew Gaze is a two-time NBL champion and a seven-time NBL MVP. He even had a run in the NBA with Washington and San Antonio. He was on the Spurs‘ 1999 championship squad.

While Gaze didn’t have the same personal success as Simmons in the NBA, he is widely considered an NBL legend. He took up coaching in his post-playing career, overseeing the Melbourne Tigers.

Recently discussing Simmons, Gaze made it clear that Simmons would certainly find success beyond the NBA if he were interested.

“If he has the desire, then there’s no doubt in my mind, it’s still a guy in his late 20s that he could play at a high level,” Gaze told NBL Media.

“He’s an NBA All-Star, and provided his body is in the right shape and he’s comfortable where he’s at, he would dominate this competition. [He’s] a 6’10 point guard, a guy that we can equate to Magic Johnson-type skills. I think this would be a great platform for him to come back and continue his career in basketball. He’s a superstar.”

Ben Simmons’ NBA History

Simmons played one season at LSU before going to the NBA as the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

The tanking Sixers selected Simmons and hoped he could form a dynasty with Joel Embiid for years to come.

The two NBA stars found moderate success in the beginning, showing plenty of promise. However, Simmons forced his way out of Philadelphia after a disappointing 2021 playoff run.

Simmons left the Sixers as a three-time All-Star, All-NBA recipient, two-time All-Defensive winner, and a Rookie of the Year.

The Sixers traded Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets. He struggled with injuries over three seasons. After appearing in 33 games for the Nets in 2024-2025, Simmons reached a buyout with Brooklyn.

The Los Angeles Clippers finished the 2024-2025 NBA season with Simmons on the roster. His last stretch of games included 18 appearances. He averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

Ben Simmons Lately

In December 2025, Simmons spoke with Andscape’s Marc J. Spears. He opened up on what he’s been up to and what’s next for the former star guard.

Simmons acquired a stake in a professional fishing team (South Florida Sails).

While Simmons was linked to a handful of teams late in the 2025 offseason, his future remained in question, and he went unsigned.

While speaking with Spears, Simmons made it clear that his body needed a lot of recovery after spending several seasons battling through setbacks. He hasn’t been ready to call it a career.

“I can go out and play and probably do really well and do important things for a team. But I want to get my body to the best it’s been,” Simmons explained.

“That’s the best of focus. I don’t want to have any setbacks or anything like that. That’s my major focus because I don’t think it’s good for anybody if I’m out there and I’m not 100 percent. So, for me, it’s getting to my peak physicality right now and then we’ll see what happens.”

Simmons stated that he hoped to get on a team “maybe halfway” through the 2025-2026 season, but also left the door open to sit out the entire year. He ended up in the latter scenario.

Next month, Simmons will get a chance to explore the free agency market once again. If nothing happens for him to continue his NBA career at the start of the 2026-2027 season, maybe the NBL intrigues him.

For the time being, Simmons’ future is unclear.