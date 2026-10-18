Ex-76ers Star Ben Simmons Gets Devastating News Amid NBA Comeback

Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons has been working on a comeback with the Sacramento Kings.

After a strong two-game showing in the NBA preseason, the hoops world looked forward to seeing if Simmons could return to his Sixers form.

Unfortunately, Simmons suffered an injury ahead of opening night. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, it is believed that Simmons suffered a major injury.

“Sacramento Kings guard Ben Simmons is believed to have sustained a torn Achilles tendon at practice Sunday, sources tell ESPN. A suspected season-ending injury for Simmons after rejuvenated and impressive training camp and preseason performances,” Charania said.

From Philly To Sacramento: Ben Simmons’ NBA Journey

The 30-year-old entered the NBA in 2016. At the time, Simmons was the No. 1 pick out of LSU.

He joined a young and rebuilding Sixers team that was ready to turn it around. Although Simmons missed his first year with an injury, he dominated during his debut season and won Rookie of the Year.

Throughout his first four playing seasons with the Sixers, Simmons was an All-Star. In 275 games, he posted averages of 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game.

Simmons was a triple-double threat, and also established himself as one of the best defenders in the league. After a holdout from the Sixers in 2021-2022, Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. His fresh start in New York would last just three seasons.

After reaching a buyout with the Nets in 2025, Simmons joined the Los Angeles Clippers to play a reserve role for their playoff run. In 18 games, he averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

Simmons took the 2025-2026 NBA season off to get healthier. He worked his way back onto the court for the 2026-2027 season, spending the preseason with the Sacramento Kings. Simmons planned to start for the Kings for his comeback season. Instead, he’s likely to miss more time to recover.