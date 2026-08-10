Former 76ers Star Ben Simmons Takes Major Step Toward NBA Comeback

Former Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is taking a significant step toward an NBA comeback — and teams are already showing interest.

Simmons is expected to participate without restrictions in an Australian men’s national team minicamp beginning Monday in Melbourne, according to Marc J. Spears of Andscape. Spears also reported that several NBA teams have expressed interest in Simmons, including one Western Conference club that offered him a training camp invitation.

For a player whose once-promising career has been repeatedly interrupted by back problems, the lack of restrictions is the most notable part of the update.

Simmons remains an NBA free agent, so participating in a minicamp does not guarantee that a return to the league is imminent. But after not playing at all during the 2025-26 season, getting through competitive basketball activities at full capacity would give Simmons an opportunity to demonstrate something prospective teams haven’t seen from him in quite some time: sustained health.

Ben Simmons Trying to Revive Career After Injury Problems

It has been a steep fall from Simmons’ years in Philadelphia.

The 76ers selected Simmons with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, and after missing his first season because of injury, he quickly emerged as one of the league’s most unique young players.

Simmons won Rookie of the Year and eventually made three All-Star teams, an All-NBA team and two All-Defensive teams. Over 275 regular-season games with Philadelphia, he averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists, according to Reuters.

His combination of size, transition playmaking and defense made him a foundational piece alongside Joel Embiid.

That version of Simmons became increasingly difficult to find after his departure from Philadelphia.

The Sixers sent Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets in the February 2022 trade that brought James Harden to Philadelphia. Persistent back trouble subsequently limited Simmons’ availability and effectiveness in Brooklyn.

His Nets tenure ended with a contract buyout in February 2025, after which Simmons signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. NBA.com reported at the time that Simmons had averaged 6.2 points and 6.9 assists in 33 appearances for Brooklyn that season.

He then finished the season with the Clippers before entering free agency and ultimately sitting out 2025-26.

NBA Teams Have Shown Interest in Ben Simmons

Simmons’ comeback attempt is apparently already drawing attention around the league.

Spears reported that several NBA teams have expressed interest in Simmons’ camp, including one Western Conference team that offered the former 76ers star a training camp invitation.

Simmons is also open to signing for the veteran minimum, according to Spears.

That detail matters because it gives Simmons a more realistic path back into the NBA than the type of contract he commanded earlier in his career. At this stage, his value is tied less to his former All-Star résumé and more to whether teams believe his health, defense, size and playmaking can justify a low-risk roster spot.

Spears also reported that Simmons paid his own way to attend the Australian minicamp, while a coach who recently worked him out said the 30-year-old has regained some of his athleticism.

Simmons recently told Andscape that he feels the best he has felt in years, per Spears.

Taken together, the developments make the minicamp more than a ceremonial return to the floor. Simmons has interested teams monitoring him, at least one tangible training-camp opportunity and a willingness to accept a smaller contract to get back into the league.

There is also a longer-term goal in the background. Spears reported that Simmons hopes to represent Australia at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and attending the national-team minicamp could help him work toward that opportunity.

Why Australia’s Minicamp Matters for Simmons’ NBA Comeback

There is an important distinction between being healthy enough to work out and being ready to contribute through an NBA season.

The Australian minicamp could offer Simmons a chance to begin closing that gap.

His back issues have already derailed multiple seasons. Brooklyn shut him down because of a nerve impingement in his back in both 2023 and 2024, and Simmons underwent back surgery in March 2024. His availability became as much of a question as his production.

That makes Spears’ report that Simmons will participate with no restrictions particularly relevant.

Simmons does not necessarily need to resemble the player who made three All-Star teams in Philadelphia to draw NBA interest. At 6-foot-10, his passing, rebounding and defensive versatility could still carry value in a smaller role if his body allows him to consistently stay on the court.

That’s the question the upcoming minicamp can begin to answer.

For Sixers fans who watched Simmons go from franchise cornerstone to one of the most complicated departures in recent team history, his latest attempt at a comeback is another unexpected chapter.

This time, however, the first meaningful development isn’t a trade rumor or social-media hint.

It’s Simmons getting back onto a basketball court, with, according to Spears, no restrictions.