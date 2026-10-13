Ex-76ers Star Ben Simmons Gets Good News With Kings

Heading into training camp, the Sacramento Kings were betting on the comeback of Ben Simmons.

While they signed him to a one-year deal, the three-time NBA All-Star wasn’t guaranteed to make the final roster.

According to Spotrac, Simmons’s $2.4 million salary is non-guaranteed. He can lock it in for the season if he’s on the opening night roster.

After spending multiple weeks with the Kings in camp and making his preseason debut with the team, Simmons has a good idea of where he’ll stand come regular season time.

According to Andscape’s Marc J. Spears, Simmons is not only expected to crack the final roster–he’s expected to “remain in the starting lineup” on October 21, when he plays his most recent former team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

Ben Simmons’ Run With The Kings So Far

The vibes have seemingly been great for Simmons in Sacramento.

The former Philadelphia 76ers guard has had nothing but positive reports coming out of California about his progress throughout the first couple weeks of camp.

When the Kings and the Golden State Warriors met on October 10, Simmons checked in for nine minutes of action. During that time, he drained two of his four shots and three of his four free throws.

Simmons produced seven points and one assist in nine minutes of action.

From The Sixers To The Kings

Simmons is a long way from the day he used to star with the 76ers.

After getting selected No. 1 overall in 2016, Simmons was one of the faces of the franchise. After winning Rookie of the Year, and becoming an All-Star in 2019, Simmons was paid a max deal.

The Sixers invested big in Simmons, but the 2020-2021 NBA season was his last with the team. After a public fallout, Simmons eventually forced his way to the Brooklyn Nets. He finished his 76ers stint with averages of 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists over four years.

Since then, Simmons played three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and had an 18-game run with the Los Angeles Clippers. After taking the entire 2025-2026 NBA season off, Simmons is back with the Kings, hoping to make Sacramento his long-term home.