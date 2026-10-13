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Ex-76ers Star Ben Simmons Gets Good News With Kings

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 10: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on March 10, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Heading into training camp, the Sacramento Kings were betting on the comeback of Ben Simmons.

While they signed him to a one-year deal, the three-time NBA All-Star wasn’t guaranteed to make the final roster.

According to Spotrac, Simmons’s $2.4 million salary is non-guaranteed. He can lock it in for the season if he’s on the opening night roster.

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GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 23: Ben Simmons #25 of the Los Angeles Clippers in action against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Intuit Dome on March 23, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

After spending multiple weeks with the Kings in camp and making his preseason debut with the team, Simmons has a good idea of where he’ll stand come regular season time.

According to Andscape’s Marc J. Spears, Simmons is not only expected to crack the final roster–he’s expected to “remain in the starting lineup” on October 21, when he plays his most recent former team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

Ben Simmons’ Run With The Kings So Far

Sacramento Kings Media Day
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Ben Simmons #25 of the Sacramento Kings poses for a picture during the Kings Media Day at Sacramento Kings Practice Facility on September 28, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The vibes have seemingly been great for Simmons in Sacramento.

The former Philadelphia 76ers guard has had nothing but positive reports coming out of California about his progress throughout the first couple weeks of camp.

When the Kings and the Golden State Warriors met on October 10, Simmons checked in for nine minutes of action. During that time, he drained two of his four shots and three of his four free throws.

Simmons produced seven points and one assist in nine minutes of action.

From The Sixers To The Kings

Orlando Magic v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 14: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center on May 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Simmons is a long way from the day he used to star with the 76ers.

After getting selected No. 1 overall in 2016, Simmons was one of the faces of the franchise. After winning Rookie of the Year, and becoming an All-Star in 2019, Simmons was paid a max deal.

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 11: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on May 11, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Sixers invested big in Simmons, but the 2020-2021 NBA season was his last with the team. After a public fallout, Simmons eventually forced his way to the Brooklyn Nets. He finished his 76ers stint with averages of 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists over four years.

Since then, Simmons played three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and had an 18-game run with the Los Angeles Clippers. After taking the entire 2025-2026 NBA season off, Simmons is back with the Kings, hoping to make Sacramento his long-term home.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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