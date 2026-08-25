Ben Simmons NBA Return Gets Major Development

Ben Simmons could be closing in on an NBA return in the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season.

According to Sactown Sports’ Carmichael Dave, the Sacramento Kings have made a major move to see Simmons’ current shape and sharpness, as general manager Scott Perry travelled to Florida to personally evaluate Simmons.

Simmons is in Florida to work out following his training with the Australian basketball team.

“I don’t want to make a big deal, but I want everybody to sit down because Sactown Sports is now officially reporting that Sacramento Kings general manager Scott Perry is in Florida,” Dave said on The Carmichael Dave Show with Jason Ross.

“That’s 6’11 from LSU. Point guard, forward, center, Ben. Ben Simmons!” Dave said during the podcast, revealing why Perry travelled to the East.

Ben Simmons Gets Prime Opportunity For NBA Return

That gives Simmons a prime opportunity to show his current shape to a team’s high-profile executive to possibly score a contract for next season, after a year out of the sport.

Simmons reported feeling his best in years and recently participated with zero restrictions at a player-led Australian national team minicamp in Melbourne, where he played alongside some NBA players such as Chicago Bulls’ Josh Giddey, and Atlanta Hawks’ Dyson Daniels.

According to earlier reports, Simmons is open to signing a veteran minimum contract. However, league insiders added that teams are only offering training camp invites or non-guaranteed deals rather than guaranteed roster spots.

If he gets a spot in Sacramento, Simmons is expected to be one of the mentors for Kings’ young point guard Darius Acuff, who was picked seventh in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Simmons emerges as another veteran name on the Kings’ radar this offseason. Earlier, they expressed interest in now-retired Russell Westbrook, who played for them last season, and Victor Oladipo, who is also attempting an NBA comeback.

Ben Simmons Has A Chance To Bounce Back In Sacramento

Ben Simmons took a break from basketball to recuperate last year. Now, he is back to pick up where he left off.

However, his downfall remains a curious case of psychological hurdles, passivity, and chronic physical injuries.

Once a multi-time All-Star and elite defensive force with the Philadelphia 76ers, his trajectory was altered during the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks, where his infamous decision to pass up an open dunk over Trae Young shattered his confidence, drawing intense public criticism from teammates and fans alike.

It was his final game with the 76ers, who drafted him as the top pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

He was then traded to the Brooklyn Nets, where he had a major regression in his offensive game.

Simmons also suffered back injuries, including multiple surgeries for nerve impingement, which stripped away his elite athleticism and sidelined him for chunks of consecutive seasons.

Following a contract buyout with the Nets, Simmons signed a minimum contract with the Los Angeles Clippers in February 2025, but it did not work out.

With the Clippers, Simmons only averaged a meager 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 16.4 minutes per game.

With a full year to reset, it remains to be seen what Simmons would look like now in a competitive basketball environment.