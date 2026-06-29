When Ben Simmons left the Philadelphia 76ers, he forced his way out after a multi-month holdout from the team.

For Simmons, he left on a low note. The star guard put together a disappointing second-round performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs and took a lot of heat for it.

The Sixers traded Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that landed Philadelphia James Harden. Simmons also had a stop with the Los Angeles Clippers after his Brooklyn tenure.

Simmons missed the entire 2025-2026 NBA season. While some rumors suggested that retirement could be on the table, he once again reiterated that getting back on the court for the right situation is still in his plans. And a return to Philadelphia is not ruled out in his eyes.

Ben Simmons Sends Message To 76ers Before NBA Free Agency 2026

“I plan on getting as strong as I can physically, getting my ass on the court, and then the team realizing that my abilities will be needed,” Simmons told Men’s Health magazine on June 29.

“I don’t have a plan on where….Maybe I’ll go back to Philly.”

Although Simmons soured on Philly during the final season he was there, the star guard has made it clear on multiple occasions that he still had a lot of love for the organization.

Clearly, Simmons would be open to a reunion. Before the 2024-2025 NBA season, Simmons reportedly reached out to one of the Sixers’ core stars, Joel Embiid, to mend fences in their relationship.

As for the other core star, Tyrese Maxey, Simmons has had nothing but positive things to say about the two-time All-Star since his departure.

The head coach, Doc Rivers, and President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, are no longer in the building. If Mike Gansey and Nick Nurse have any interest in acquiring Simmons as a backup guard for Maxey, they could be one of very few teams to have the ability to lure in the former three-time All-Star.

Ben Simmons’ NBA Career

In 2016, Simmons declared himself to be a one-and-done prospect at LSU.

In the NBA Draft, Simmons was selected first overall by the Sixers. Through four seasons with the Sixers, Simmons appeared in 275 games. He averaged 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists.

Simmons was a three-time All-Star and a Defensive Player of the Year finalist in 2020-2021.

During his time with the Sixers, Simmons battled with back issues.

“You can’t be in a state where you’re in a high-stress situation all the time, especially trying to recover from a back injury. I would’ve rather gone through a broken foot again, ’cause it would have been clear and easy,” Simmons told Men’s Health.

After missing the 2021-2022 season, Simmons debuted with the Brooklyn Nets in the following year. He played three seasons for the Nets, appearing in just 90 games. During the 2024-2025 season, Simmons reached a buyout. In free agency, he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.

In LA, Simmons appeared in 18 games and averaged 8.4 minutes per game in five matchups during the playoffs.

If the Sixers were on the hunt for a possible reunion, it’s becoming clear that Simmons is interested.