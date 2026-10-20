Best 76ers of All Time: LeBron James Joins Elite Company in Philadelphia’s NBA History

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in NBA history. They’ve featured tons of all-time great players and been involved in some legendary moments.

They begin the 2026-27 season in a new era, though, and that’s because they’ve added LeBron James.

James is unlikely to ever rank among the best players in Sixers history based strictly on his contributions in Philadelphia.

He is, however, probably the most accomplished NBA player to ever suit up for the 76ers. Most people regard James as one of the two-best players of all time, along with Michael Jordan.

The King James era begins on Tuesday night when the 76ers play at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks to start the new season.

First, we’re taking a look back at some of the best 76ers players ever. This isn’t a ranking, but just some of the all-time greats when considering the company that James is now a part of.

Best 76ers of All Time

Julius Erving

Erving was known for his high-flying abilities but was really just an all-around scorer, rebounder and defender. He won an MVP and an NBA title with Philadelphia after arriving from the ABA.

Allen Iverson

With maybe the greatest crossover of all time, Iverson lived up to the hype as the No. 1 overall pick in 1996. He won four scoring titles and three steals crowns and is in the Hall of Fame.

Wilt Chamberlain

Chamberlain technically began his career with the Philadelphia Warriors, then he ended up back in Philadelphia with the 76ers. He also had a great stint with the Lakers. It was with the Philly Warriors that Chamberlain scored 100 in one game.

Charles Barkley

Barkley played the first half of his NBA career with the 76ers and was a bit of a LeBron James before LeBron James — an absolute freight train on the fast break and an all-around threat inside the arc.

Moses Malone

The greatest rebounder of his era, Malone was a man of few words who played on a number of different teams — but he was a champ in Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid

Don’t let the injuries fool you — Embiid is one of the most talented centers in NBA history, and he’s got two scoring titles and an MVP award to prove it.

Billy Cunningham

Cunningham was as good as it got in an era before NBA games were widely televised. He led the 76ers to the 1967 NBA championship.

Hal Greer

Cunningham’s running mate on that title team was a 10-time All Star who averaged 19 points per game before the 3-point line.

Bobby Jones

Another member of the 1983 NBA champs, Jones was an 11-time selection to the All-Defense Team.

Honorable Mention Best 76ers

Some of the other names who had memorable moments for the 76ers include:

Andrew Toney

Andre Iguodala

Ben Simmons

Jrue Holiday

Tyrese Maxey

George McGinnis

Hersey Hawkins

Darryl Dawkins

Chet Walker

Starting this season, 76ers fans will wait and see how James and Jaylen Brown can write their chapter in Philadelphia’s franchise history.