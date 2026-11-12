76ers’ Biggest Trade Need Revealed After Solid Start

The Philadelphia 76ers have started out well this season. Adding Jaylen Brown and LeBron James has put them near the top of the Eastern Conference. Right now, they sit second in the East standings. However, they still have some problems that need to be fixed.

Philly has stayed mostly healthy with the starters. However, they do have some problems when it comes to the backup center position. Some ESPN analysts believe that if the Sixers are going to make a move, it needs to be for a backup big.

76ers Seen as Needed to Trade for a Backup Center

Zach Kram of ESPN believes that the Sixers need to trade for a backup center to be seen as a real contender in the East.

“The 76ers don’t have proper championship-level depth at center behind Joel Embiid, who is the single greatest injury risk for any team in the championship picture. Lineups with LeBron James at center can function on occasion, but that’s not a permanent solution, and with Ariel Hukporti out for the season after tearing his Achilles, Philadelphia needs a better backup big man ahead of Jabari Walker and Adem Bona,” Kram writes.

If the 76ers are going to make a move, Bobby Marks doesn’t give a glowing picture of the quality of player they can add.

“The 76ers have an open roster spot and Hukporti’s $3.4 million expiring contract. Because they are $1.8 million under the first apron hard cap, they are allowed to take back up to $5.2 million of salary. They also have 10 second-round picks available to use in a trade,” Marks notes.

That doesn’t give Philly a lot of options. They would likely have to add a player that is on the fringes of a roster to begin with, so that isn’t the kind of player that can make a huge difference. They might have to hope that Walker starts to play more and a little better.

Philly Has Started Out as Well as Expected

This season has started out as well as expected for the Sixers. Before the season began, they were viewed as one of the favorites to win an NBA title. While a loss to the Celtics knocked them out of the top spot in the East, they are still playing good basketball.

At this point in the year, Philly has the sixth-best defensive rating in the league. The offense hasn’t even fully clicked yet. If Embiid goes down, they need someone to take his spot. Philly knows they can’t count on him to be healthy all year long.

Of course, the 76ers have played well while healthy. Figuring out a good lineup without either Embiid or James needs to happen. It looks like the trade market isn’t going to necessarily help them out, even though they have some assets. They might sign someone with the open roster spot.