Hi, Subscriber

Bulls Get Promising Injury News vs 76ers On Sunday

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 05: Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center on March 05, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

During the 2026 NBA offseason, the Chicago Bulls hoped that Nic Claxton would boost their front court and offer the team some much-needed veteran leadership, but an injury set him back.

When the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Bulls at the top of the week, Claxton still wasn’t able to offer that kind of value for the rebuilding squad, as he had yet to debut.

Dealing with a hamstring injury, Claxton is slowly working his way back. He was upgraded on the Bulls’ injury report before their November 4 game against the New York Knicks, but ultimately didn’t get the nod to play.

The Bulls kept his status at 50/50 against the 76ers as well. On the injury report, Claxton is listed as questionable.

The veteran center could end up being a game-time decision.

*UPDATE: Bulls will clear Claxton to make his season debut

The Bulls Without Nic Claxton

Chicago Bulls Media Day
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Nic Claxton #9 of the Chicago Bulls poses for a photo during Chicago Bulls Media Day at the United Center on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Bulls’ season isn’t going well, but they were expected to be one of the Eastern Conference’s rebuilding teams.

Unlike the start of last season, the Bulls aren’t fooling anybody with their record. It’s been a slow start, which features a 1-7 record.

Claxton isn’t going to be some life-saver for Chicago. He has turned in an impressive career so far as a second-round selection from the 2019 NBA Draft, but he hasn’t established himself as a star-level center.

After seven seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Claxton appeared in 380 games (297 starts), averaging 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 05: Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center on March 05, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Without Claxton, the Bulls have been starting Jalen Smith. Once healthy and settled in, Claxton is expected to be the Bulls’ starter as long as he’s on the court.

Throughout his career, Claxton has appeared in 20 games against the 76ers. He averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in games against Philadelphia since 2020.

If Claxton gets the nod to play on Sunday, it would mark the first time since December 23, 2025, that he faces the Sixers. Obviously, it would be his first time as a member of the Bulls.

The Bulls and the 76ers are slated for a 3:30 PM ET tip.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments

More Heavy on Sixers News

More Heavy on Sixers News ↓