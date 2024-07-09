Caleb Martin Hints at 6-Time Star & Champion Returning to Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers added a major depth piece by signing Caleb Martin, but it’s clear they’re not done. They have more roster spots to fill and can use some of last season’s players to fill them. One particular player that comes to mind is Kyle Lowry.

Lowry has remained a free agent, but Martin hinted to reporters during his introductory press conference that he will stay with the Sixers.

“Kyle Lowry is like one of my big brothers right now. Anywhere [Kyle] fits, I know I’ll fit,” Martin told reporters, per Dan Olinger. “He loves it here. He loves playing for Nick, so I think I’ll fit in for sure.”

Martin and Lowry are familiar with playing together on the Miami Heat from 2021 to 2024. Together, they helped the Heat reach two Eastern Conference Finals and an NBA Finals appearance in 2023.

Their familiarity with each other could pay dividends for the Sixers since they know how to play off each other, and they’ve experienced success together. Couple that with Lowry’s success playing under Nurse, and the Sixers have a lot going for them in their next title run.

Sixers Urged to Re-Sign Kyle Lowry

The Sixers’ offseason has gone about as well as they could have hoped. If they play their cards right, it can go even better. Chris Herring of ESPN explained why it’s in the Sixers’ best interest to re-sign Lowry.

“Lowry, arguably the most accomplished player still on the market as both an NBA champion and a six-time All-Star, returned to his hometown of Philadelphia last season following a trade to (and a buyout with) the Charlotte Hornets. And it makes the most sense for Lowry to stay with the Sixers,” Herring wrote in a July 8 story. “Philadelphia has what it believes is closer to a championship roster with newcomers Paul George and Martin, minimizing the burden the 38-year-old point guard might otherwise need to shoulder.”

Lowry played 23 regular season games for the Sixers in 2024. He averaged eight points, 4.6 assists, and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 44.4% from the field and 40.4% from three. Lowry also started all six of the Sixers’ playoff games. His best days are behind him, but Lowry has proven even at his age that he can still play rotation minutes.

Suns Want Kyle Lowry

While Lowry may end up back with the Sixers, they have some competition for his services. PHNX Sports’ Gerald Bourguet reported that the Phoenix Suns are discussing signing Lowry, though he believes Lowry could return to Philadelphia.

“Kyle Lowry is still in play, and the two sides are still talking, but he may wind up back in Philly,” Bourguet posted via his X account.

After playing with no traditional point guard throughout the 2023-24 season, the Suns added to their backcourt by signing Monte Morris. However, they clearly want more help there with trying to add Lowry to their roster. The Suns were a top-heavy team with their roster makeup, which is how they got swept in the playoffs.

The Sixers may have the inside track to keep him because they are a contender, and he grew up in Philadelphia. Even so, he is still a free agent and is clearly weighing his options before he makes his decision.