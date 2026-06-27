The New York Knicks seem likely to lose the veteran center Mitchell Robinson in NBA free agency this offseason.

Following the Knicks’ title run, Robinson wraps up a four-year, $60 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers‘ rival. He’s got the title–now it’s time to cash in again.

Should the Sixers consider reaching out with an offer come free agency time?

76ers Should Cautiously Consider Knicks Big Man In NBA Free Agency

For the time being, the Sixers have two key free agents to make a decision on, and neither of them plays center.

Kelly Oubre and Quentin Grimes are getting some level of communication from the 76ers’ front office, but it might be difficult to keep them both.

In the event they both take a walk, the 76ers could spend up to an estimated $64 million with the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

Laying out a handful of names who could fit the bill for the Sixers in this case, PhillyVoice’s Adam Aaronson jots down Mitchell Robinson as a logical target.

However, he notes that the Sixers would be splurging in this case, and adds reason to be cautious with that idea.

“If the Sixers were going to splurge to this degree on a backup center for Joel Embiid, it would probably have to be someone definitively capable of sharing the floor with the former NBA MVP,” Aaronson wrote.

“Robinson, a total non-shooter, is not that at all. He is an outstanding player – at times one completely capable of changing the tenor of a game with his offensive rebounding and shot-blocking.”

Some boxes checked–some not.

A Robinson Pursuit Could Be Complicated

For starters, the center market is thin. Before it became increasingly clear that the Knicks had a strong shot at losing Robinson, there were already rumors of several contending teams clamoring to scoop up the top names in the big man market.

Robinson will have a demand that could outprice the Sixers quickly.

And to Aaronson’s point, the questionable fit next to Embiid could bring back bad memories of a time when the Sixers signed a rival big man, while under the belief they could serve as a backup and a potential four next to Embiid in some lineups.

Even a player as versatile as Al Horford didn’t look right. The Sixers had to pull the plug quickly.

Ultimately, the Sixers need a reliable center for the postseason minutes Embiid is off the court, and for the games the former MVP will inevitably miss.

In 60 games during the 2025-2026 season, Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks.

The Sixers need to upgrade the front court. Robinson just might be the best option out there.