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Celtics Get Contract Projection For Ex-76ers Star Paul George

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 23: Paul George #13 of the Boston Celtics looks on during second quarter of the Celtics Home Opener against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on October 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers cut ties with the veteran forward Paul George over the summer.

Striking a blockbuster deal with the Boston Celtics, the Sixers acquired Jaylen Brown, giving up on the Paul George experience two years into the deal he signed with the 76ers after his LA Clippers run.

Most assume that Paul George will start discussing a new deal with the Celtics soon enough. Considering the way he’s been playing to start the 2026-2027 NBA season, early projections will have the forward feeling like his value is skyrocketing.

Celtics Get Contract Projection For Ex-76ers Star Paul George

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 04: Paul George #13 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after scoring against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at TD Garden on November 04, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Bucks 109-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Keith Smith of CBS Sports threw out a projection for Paul George’s next extension on the Game Theory podcast.

“I think somewhere between $100 and $120 million over three seasons–that’s where you lock into. You get him on that, that knocks his number down enough and gives you a little bit more flexibility, and quite frankly, the way he’s playing right now, holy cow! He’ll deliver value.”

George wrapped up his Sixers stint after two years. Due to several setbacks, including injuries and a suspension, George managed to play in just 78 games for the 76ers. He averaged 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 08: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Since landing with the Celtics, George has 10 games under his belt. The veteran forward has bounced back to his All-Star form, putting up averages of 22.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, while shooting 44.0% from three.

There is a lot of season left, but George is clearly showing that at 36, he has a lot of gas left in the tank.

Currently, George is playing with a $54.1 million salary. He could be a free agent as early as 2027. Or, George could pick up his $56.5 million player option for next year. If George and the Celtics agree to knock out an extension soon, then perhaps a $100-plus million payday could be on the way.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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