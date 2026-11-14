The Philadelphia 76ers cut ties with the veteran forward Paul George over the summer.

Striking a blockbuster deal with the Boston Celtics, the Sixers acquired Jaylen Brown, giving up on the Paul George experience two years into the deal he signed with the 76ers after his LA Clippers run.

Most assume that Paul George will start discussing a new deal with the Celtics soon enough. Considering the way he’s been playing to start the 2026-2027 NBA season, early projections will have the forward feeling like his value is skyrocketing.

Celtics Get Contract Projection For Ex-76ers Star Paul George

Keith Smith of CBS Sports threw out a projection for Paul George’s next extension on the Game Theory podcast.

“I think somewhere between $100 and $120 million over three seasons–that’s where you lock into. You get him on that, that knocks his number down enough and gives you a little bit more flexibility, and quite frankly, the way he’s playing right now, holy cow! He’ll deliver value.”

George wrapped up his Sixers stint after two years. Due to several setbacks, including injuries and a suspension, George managed to play in just 78 games for the 76ers. He averaged 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

Since landing with the Celtics, George has 10 games under his belt. The veteran forward has bounced back to his All-Star form, putting up averages of 22.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, while shooting 44.0% from three.

There is a lot of season left, but George is clearly showing that at 36, he has a lot of gas left in the tank.

Currently, George is playing with a $54.1 million salary. He could be a free agent as early as 2027. Or, George could pick up his $56.5 million player option for next year. If George and the Celtics agree to knock out an extension soon, then perhaps a $100-plus million payday could be on the way.