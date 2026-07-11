It’s no secret that LeBron James is considering the Philadelphia 76ers amid his 2026 NBA free agency run.

While the Sixers are far from the favorites to land James this offseason, they are likely within the top three. That list includes Philly, the Miami Heat, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When it comes to the Sixers specifically, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce believes that LeBron would damage his legacy by joining them.

The ex-NBA star delivered his thoughts on No Fouls Given.

Celtics Legend Takes Shot At LeBron James’ 76ers Consideration

“If LeBron goes to Philly, it takes him totally out of the GOAT debate,” Pierce said on July 10.

“No player that we consider that’s been in a GOAT debate has been a fourth option. Like Jordan, even when he went to the Wizards, was still the first option. Kareem was the second option with Magic. When we start having these debates about the GOAT and we say, ‘Philly won a championship, but he was fourth option.’ He has five rings, but fourth and fifth option, like it’ll do something to his legacy. I really believe that.”

The Sixers undoubtedly have a talented roster–especially when it comes to the starting five–there isn’t really any doubt about that.

With the Sixers improving their starting five by swapping out Paul George for Jaylen Brown, that’s part of the appeal for LeBron James.

After cutting ties with the Los Angeles Lakers, James desired an NBA championship. With that core lineup, many believe that LeBron could be the final piece to that puzzle.

Of course, Pierce’s single opinion won’t make or break LeBron’s legacy. But the former Celtics star makes it clear that he’ll view the Hall of Famer in a different light if he decides to go to the City of Brotherly Love.