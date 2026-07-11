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Celtics Legend Takes Shot At LeBron James’ 76ers Consideration

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Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick will elevate one of the team's wings to start in LeBron James' place while he is out with sciatica, but the team's recent health concerns are a growing reason why a trade could be unlikely.

It’s no secret that LeBron James is considering the Philadelphia 76ers amid his 2026 NBA free agency run.

While the Sixers are far from the favorites to land James this offseason, they are likely within the top three. That list includes Philly, the Miami Heat, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When it comes to the Sixers specifically, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce believes that LeBron would damage his legacy by joining them.

The ex-NBA star delivered his thoughts on No Fouls Given.

Celtics Legend Takes Shot At LeBron James’ 76ers Consideration

Charlotte Hornets v Los Angeles Lakers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 28: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena on December 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

“If LeBron goes to Philly, it takes him totally out of the GOAT debate,” Pierce said on July 10.

“No player that we consider that’s been in a GOAT debate has been a fourth option. Like Jordan, even when he went to the Wizards, was still the first option. Kareem was the second option with Magic. When we start having these debates about the GOAT and we say, ‘Philly won a championship, but he was fourth option.’ He has five rings, but fourth and fifth option, like it’ll do something to his legacy. I really believe that.”

Paul Pierce

GettyMIAMI, FL – JUNE 05: Paul Pierce #34 of the Boston Celtics reacts after he made a 3-point basket in the final minute of the fourt quarter to give the Celtics a 90-86 lead against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs on June 5, 2012 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Sixers undoubtedly have a talented roster–especially when it comes to the starting five–there isn’t really any doubt about that.

With the Sixers improving their starting five by swapping out Paul George for Jaylen Brown, that’s part of the appeal for LeBron James.

After cutting ties with the Los Angeles Lakers, James desired an NBA championship. With that core lineup, many believe that LeBron could be the final piece to that puzzle.

Of course, Pierce’s single opinion won’t make or break LeBron’s legacy. But the former Celtics star makes it clear that he’ll view the Hall of Famer in a different light if he decides to go to the City of Brotherly Love.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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