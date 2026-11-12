When Jaylen Brown was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, not many Boston Celtics fans were thrilled. Stunned and frustrated was a good way to describe the initial reaction.

Over time, Celtics fans have managed to get over their frustrations. Paul George is thriving for their team, while the Celtics have the Eastern Conference’s best record at 10-2.

Along the way, many have grown tired of Jaylen Brown’s bitterness towards his former team. It’s gotten to the point where many are questioning whether Brown will receive a positive return to Boston later this season or not.

After watching the Sixers and the Celtics duke it out for the first time this season in Philadelphia, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith sends a clear message to Celtics fans: Don’t boo Jaylen Brown.

Celtics Supporters Get Strong Jaylen Brown Message After 76ers Game

“I’m sure when Jaylen returns to Boston, he’ll be a showstopper. By the way, to the city of Boston, y’all better not boo that man when he returns,” Stephen A said on his show.

“He won a championship for you. He won a Conference Finals MVP for you. He won an NBA Finals MVP for you, and oh, by the way, when Jaylen Brown was in Boston between the regular season and the postseason, not only did he help you get to six Conference Finals appearances, Jaylen Brown, as a member of the Boston Celtics, no one has won more games than him.”

From 2016 to 2026, Brown helped the Celtics win 65% of their games. He was a five-time All-Star while with the Celtics and earned All-NBA on numerous occasions.

While Brown didn’t land league MVP (sixth in voting last season), he was an NBA Finals MVP when the Celtics won it all in 2024.

Brown’s first game against the Celtics didn’t go the way he had hoped. With 25 minutes of action, he scored just 13 points in the 123-101 loss. He’ll get a shot at redemotion on January 21, but it’s unclear how he’ll get treated in that environment.