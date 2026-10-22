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Charles Barkley Makes Strong Statement on 76ers After Win Over Knicks

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2024 NBA Finals - Game Four
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DALLAS, TEXAS - JUNE 14: Charles Barkley talks with media prior to Game Four of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center on June 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The new-look Philadelphia 76ers knocked off the defending NBA champion New York Knicks on Tuesday night in their season opener.

Led by Tyrese Maxey’s 28-point performance and major contributions from Jaylen Brown, LeBron James and Joel Embiid, the Sixers won 106-100 after outscoring the Knicks by 10 points in the second half.

Charles Barkley Makes Strong Statement on 76ers

During the first episode of “Inside the NBA” of the year on Wednesday night, NBA legend Charles Barkley made a strong statement about the 76ers, declaring that he believes they’re the clear favorite in the Eastern Conference.

“Contenders… Philly is the number one pick in the East in my opinion. And then, there’s six other teams,” Barkley said.

Kenny Smith then jumped in, arguing that the Knicks are the best team in the East.

“The Knicks are above those guys… I just think the Knicks have a winning philosophy and they showed that.”

Barkley Believes Maxey & Brown Are the Best Players on Philly

Barkley also spoke with NBC Sports Philadelphia’s “Unfiltered” on Wednesday afternoon and explained why he believes Maxey and Brown are the cornerstones of the 76ers.

“The two best players on the team are Maxey and Jaylen Brown. LeBron he’s going to be a facilitator. But those two guys are going to be the reason that the Sixers win a championship,” Barkley said. “Now, they need and LeBron and Joel to play well but if they’re going to win a championship Maxey has to keep doing what he’s done the last three years and Jaylen has to play the way he did last year.

“I think when I watched that game last night. I think in the beginning Tyrese was kind of deferring instead of hell no play like you always play. Like a wild man with your hair on fire.

“They can’t defer to LeBron or Joel. Maxey and Brown they’re the two best players on the team. They have to go out and do there thing and LeBron and Joel they’re going have to fit in where they fit in.”

James’ Takeaways From Knicks Win

Following the team’s victory on Tuesday night, James, who’s in his 24th season at age 41, shared his thoughts on the team’s first performance together.

“I could be a lot better. Still getting my rhythm. Just a little over two weeks with the new squad but I liked the way we played. I think we played exceptionally well, especially defensively. Didn’t shoot the ball well, but we got capable shooters. We know that,” James said. “It’s about winning… blessed to be able to play still at this level.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Charles Barkley Makes Strong Statement on 76ers After Win Over Knicks

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