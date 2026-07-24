76ers Legend Charles Barkley Shares Shocking Reaction To LeBron James News

On Friday, the big news came out that LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The NBA legend is still an elite player at 41.

There is good reason to believe that the 76ers could now make a run to the 2027 NBA Finals.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote: “BREAKING: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group and Klutch CEO and Game Over show host Rich Paul tells ESPN.”

Charles Barkley Shares Shocking Reaction To LeBron News

After the news came out, 76ers legend Charles Barkley shared his reaction (via ESPN Cleveland).

Barkley: “I’m disappointed, because I wanted him to go to Cleveland… He has no natural affiliation with Philly… I’m surprised… I thought it would be a great way to end the story to finish up in Cleveland… I’m a little disappointed.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@inotuonye7: “These old heads wanted him to go to Cleveland because they knew he wasn’t winning a championship there. If wins a championship, these olds heads can’t say their buddy Jordan is better than him anymore. Period.”

@major_bux: “Barkley could be biased.”

@PRlopez0904: “Lol like I said, low key a Sixers hater”

@MrWhatsGoingOn1: “Chuck knows LeBron might win that NBA Chip 🏆 with Philly… Bro slick hating already 😂💯”

@WxrthyViews: “Couldn’t agree more disappointing asf but go get the ring then goat 🐐”

Looking At LeBron

James has spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat over 23 seasons in the NBA.

The four-time Champion is coming off a year where he had averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 31.7% from three-point range in 60 games.

He last won a title during the 2020 season.

Looking At Barkley

Barkley played 16 seasons for the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets (and 76ers).

He spent the first eight years of his career in Philadelphia.