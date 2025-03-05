Concern Growing After Sixers’ Paul George Aggravates Injury

During the Philadelphia 76ers 126-112 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Paul George appeared to aggravate a groin injury that had caused him to be listed as ‘questionable’ on the team’s injury report to begin the day.

Midway through the fourth quarter of play, George was removed from Philadelphia’s rotation. He didn’t surface for the remainder of the contest. Nick Nurse addressed his concerns over George’s fitness during his postgame news conference.

“Well, yeah, it is definitely a concern,” Nurse said. “[He] was questionable coming in with the groin [issue] and it just tightened up on him there. I think it was the start of the fourth. Yeah, ’cause we had him scheduled to go back in and Kelly [Oubre Jr.] out for a rest ’cause Paul got a little rest in the third. But yeah, tightened-up groin and we’re certainly concerned about it. ”

George, 34, has been struggling with a string of injuries this season. Nevertheless, he tried to play through the pain barrier against the Timberwolves, although that led to a poor performance from the veteran All-Star. In 29 minutes of game time, George scored seven points on 3-of-11 shooting. He did chip in elsewhere, though, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out six assists.

Sixers fans will now be awaiting an update on whether George is going to miss some playing time, and if so, how long he will be sidelined.

Sixers Paul George Puts Podcast on Hiatus

In a Feb. 24 episode of his ‘Podcast P with Paul George’ podcast, the Sixers forward announced he was putting his show on hiatus. George’s reasoning was that he wanted to be laser focused on helping the Sixers turn their ailing season around.

“It’s no secret this season is up to this point, man,” George said. “It hasn’t been what we envision…With that being said, though, I want to let the Podcast P family know that after today’s episode with Dwight (Howard), I plan to take a break from the pod to focus on getting my body right, getting mentally right and help this squad make a push towards our goal. To finish the season, I’ll give ourselves a chance to be in contention to compete for a championship.”

Philadelphia currently sit 12th in the Eastern Conference. There’s a legitimate chance the franchise misses out on the playoffs. Considerig the heavy investment Darly Morey made during the summer, Philadelphia’s season has undoubtedly been a disappointment.

Sixers’ Joel Embiid Ruled Out For The Season

Part of why Sixers fans will be so concerned with George’s latest injury, is that the team is already without Joel Embiid. The 2023 MVP has suited up 19 times this season. However, his lingering knee issues have led to him being shut down for the remainder of the season.

Without Embiid, George is under pressure to help keep the Sixers afloat. However, George has a worrying injury history of his own. As such, Tyrese Maxey will likely be tasked with shouldering a heavy load between now and the summer. Of course, Sixers fans will be hoping that Embiid can get the treatment he needs and come back stronger next season.

Unfortunately, without George firing on all cylinders, and Embiid on the sidelines, the Sixers’ season looks to be over.