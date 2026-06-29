The Philadelphia 76ers are on pace to move on from their 25-year-old veteran forward, Trendon Watford.

Just one summer after signing Watford, the Sixers are declining his $2.8 million option with the team.

Watford is now set to become an NBA free agent once again.

Philadelphia 76ers Cut Ties With 5-Year NBA Veteran

The Sixers brought on Watford to be one of their key additions in free agency in 2025.

Considering Watford has a close relationship with the star guard Tyrese Maxey, the move was praised by fans, as it was becoming clear the Sixers were prioritizing building around their former first-round pick out of Kentucky.

In 53 games, Watford saw the court for 16.3 minutes per matchup.

The veteran forward shot 51.5% from the field, averaging 6.5 points per game. He also dished out 2.3 assists per game and came down with 3.3 rebounds per game.

Trendon Watford’s NBA Career

Watford played college basketball at LSU. He was a full-time starter for two seasons, averaging 33.0 minutes of playing time throughout his career.

After averaging 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists during his final season, Watford entered the 2021 NBA Draft. The forward did not get selected, but ended up on a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Following the two-year run with the Blazers, Watford signed a deal to join the Brooklyn Nets, which turned into a two-year run. During his final season with the Nets, Watford appeared in 44 games. He averaged 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

With Watford hitting the free agency market, he could gain attention from the 76ers again, returning on a different deal. However, the Sixers have a different front office in place. With notable forwards on their radar, it’s clear the Sixers are looking to upgrade at the position after Watford’s run.