With the Dallas Mavericks dealing with roster complications, they might have to cut ties with their intriguing center, Moussa Cisse.

Since there are several teams interested in the 24-year-old big man, the Mavs likely know that if they let him go, there is no coming back.

Late last week, The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer noted that the Philadelphia 76ers are a team to watch in the Cisse situation. With the 76ers having a need for another solid big, Cisse could be a stellar addition on a two-way contract.

As the Mavericks try to figure out what to do with the center, the Sixers were linked to him once more by Marc Stein.

“If Cisse were to be waived Monday and then clear waivers Wednesday, I’m also told that the 76ers and Lakers would have strong interest in signing him to a two-way deal,” Stein reported on Sunday, October 18.

Since the Sixers don’t have a two-way slot open, consider that update a notice.

Dallas Mavericks Rumor Places Several 76ers Players On Notice

“Retaining Powell — barring a trade that creates some additional roster flexibility for Dallas — would necessitate the release of one Maverick holding a guaranteed contract. There’s a growing expectation among rival teams that Moussa Cisse is the Dallas player in the greatest jeopardy,” Stein wrote in his update on Sunday night.

The NBA insider added that Cisse could get claimed off waivers by the Chicago Bulls, who have registered interest in him. The Atlanta Hawks are also in the mix, despite not having an open roster spot. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are in the same position as the 76ers. They would like to land Cisse on a two-way if available.

The Sixers kept a two-way spot available throughout the offseason. After bringing in several players on an Exhibit 10 deal, it was clear that they were fighting for that final spot. Tacko Fall was the only big man in that mix. He clearly won that battle by default.

The 76ers are dealing with shaky depth at the center position right now. Joel Embiid is unreliable when it comes to availability. Adem Bona missed the entire preseason with a foot injury, while Ariel Hukporti is out for the year due to a torn Achilles.

Tacko Fall won the Sixers’ final two-way spot. However, he’s currently recovering from a hip injury. Fall didn’t appear in a single preseason game in 2026.

If Cisse is available and interested in landing with the 76ers, that could be bad news for Fall. Consider Caleb Love and Rayan Rupert in danger as well. Neither player had a particularly strong preseason, and they play positions that the Sixers don’t need at the moment.