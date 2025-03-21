Danny Green Drops Bold Take on Future of Sixers’ Big Three

The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of decisions to make in the coming months. Nick Nurse’s team has been decimated by injuries this season. Both Joel Embiid and Paul George have been shut down for the remainder of the season.

According to former champion Danny Green, the Sixers should avoid the temptation to hit the reset button in the summer. Green believes the trio of George, Embiid and Tyrese Maxey is worth persevering with. He also noted and that George and Embiid could potentially remain healthy next season.

“I think we will (see a healthy trio) early in the season next year,” Green said. “If they don’t get it right, there will be something. But I think they have a lot of time from now to the beginning of next season where Joel can get right, PG can get right.”

Daryl Morey may want to tweak the supporting cast before he decides to move on from one or more of his star players. However, the injury history of both Embiid and George can’t be ignored. If Morey, or anyone in the front office, isn’t sold on their ability to stay healthy, it may be time to pivot.

Sixers Could Explore Paul George Trade

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia should explore a George trade during the summer.

“The 76ers could erase a mistake this summer,” Pompey wrote on March 16. “The move that could help them rediscover their fight, their future, and the hearts of their fans. A team clogged in salary cap misery could find hope, again. A team that became too old after acquiring a 34-year-old superstar could return to being one of the league’s young and emerging teams”

Pompey continued.

“…Six offseasons after shedding Al Horford’s enormous salary, one has to wonder if the Sixers can do the same to Paul George’s deal. Like Horford’s one-year tenure in Philly, George has been a disappointment after signing with the Sixers in July.”

George hasn’t made the best first impression with the Sixers. In 41 games, he’s averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He’s shooting 43% from the field and 35.8% from deep.

Sixers Front Court An Issue

According to ESPN’s Kevin Pelton, the Sixers must improve their frontcourt during the summer.

“Although depth wasn’t the primary reason for Philadelphia’s failure, it disappointed nonetheless,” Pelton wrote on March 2. “Backup centers Andre Drummond and Adem Bona haven’t provided the cover the 76ers expected behind Embiid, and Caleb Martin wasn’t the strong role player Philadelphia expected. As a result, the Sixers have given more than 3,500 minutes to players my metric rates below replacement level this season, the league’s eighth-highest total.”

Should Morey choose to run it back with his current ‘big three,’ then finding role players who better-fit Nurse’s system is essential. Guerschon Yabusele has been the only feel-good story to come out of the Sixers frontcourt this season. To make matters worse, Yabusele will hit unrestricted free agency in the summer.

Morey has a significant job on his hands. The Sixers need changes to be made. Whether those changes come via star-level talent or rotation players remains to be seen. The only thing we know for sure is that you can’t run this version of the roster back next season.