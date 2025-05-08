Daryl Morey Could Face Tough Call on Key Sixers Role Players

Despite the injury issues the Philadelphia 76ers faced this past season, it’s clear there were also issues with the supporting cast. Nick Nurse didn’t have the strength in depth he needed to keep the Sixers afloat.

As such, Daryl Morey must look to re-tool the roster with higher-quality role players during the offseason. Unfortunately, the Sixers’ limited resources could make Morey’s life difficult. According to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire, Morey could struggle to keep Guerschon Yabusele and Quentin Grimes. The two role players shone for the Sixers.

“Due to their current restraints, bringing back Guerschon Yabusele and Quentin Grimes in free agency will be a challenge for Morey and the front office,” Carlin wrote. “The first apron limits what they can do in free agency and it hurts their chances at being able to keep both players. One has to wonder if Morey makes a salary dump move to create more space to bring back both Yabusele and Grimes.”

Yabusele is heading toward unrestricted free agency and Grimes toward restricted free agency. Morey must balance keeping the two around long-term with improving the rest of the supporting cast. We saw how disjointed the roster construction was throughout the season. The limited depth played a significant role in how badly things turned out for Philadelphia.

Morey Wants to Keep Yabusele With Sixers

During a recent news conference, Morey discussed Yabusele’s impending free agency and his desire to keep him around beyond this season.

“We love what Guerschon was able to bring,” Morey said, via Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “I think that was a great job by our scouting department. A great job by the coaching staff getting the most out of him. Just like Paul (George), he got pressed into some roles that were a little different from what he thought. We thought he was gonna play more of the 4 and he’s excelled there. He gave us a lot of minutes at the 5 as well.”

Morey continued.

“The team going forward, I think his mix of minutes will be a little different when we’re healthy.” Morey finished. “Obviously, he’s an unrestricted free agent so it’s not for sure whenever that happens, but we would like to retain him.”

Yabusele played in 70 games for Philadelphia, averaging 11 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He shot 50.1% from the field and 38% from 3-point range.

Andre Drummond Could Leave Sixers

One of the changes Morey could make this summer is parting ways with Andre Drummond. The veteran big man struggled to fit Nurse’s offensive and defensive system. As such, he could be moved in a trade between now and the 2026 trade deadline.

“Every dollar will be precious for the Sixers as they try to re-sign Yabusele, Quentin Grimes and perhaps veteran swingman Kelly Oubre Jr., particularly if the Sixers end up keeping their top-six protected first-round pick,” Adam Aaronson wrote for the Philly Voice. “This situation makes it feel likely that the Sixers will at least be kicking the tires on redirecting Drummond’s $5 million expiring salary if he picks up his player option (it is difficult to imagine him not doing so).”

Aaronson continued.

“If Drummond does end up being moved in a financially-motivated deal, the guess here is that it costs the Sixers one or two future second-round picks (of which they have a surplus as things stand now). Their second-rounder this June — the No. 35 overall pick in 2025 — should not be on the table in these talks unless the Sixers are getting something back.”

Drummond isn’t the only role player who could be moved by the Sixers. Morey must find ways to improve the talent available to Nurse. Joel Embiid and Paul George are long-term injury concerns. Therefore, it makes sense to have some high-level backups in place. Figuring out how to acquire those backups, with the Sixers financial limitation won’t be easy.

Still, that’s what Morey’s paid for. It’s going to be an interesting summer for the Sixers.